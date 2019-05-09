Growth of K of C surges in Diocese

PATERSON With close to 2 million members, the Knights of Columbus is the largest Catholic men’s organization in the world and that membership number has just grown even higher as two new councils in the Diocese of Paterson have recently been created.
The two newest councils in the fraternal organization are the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist Council No. 17254, based at the cathedral here and the Father Mychal Judge Council No. 16990, based at St. Jude Parish in Hardyston.
“The Knights of Columbus is an organization that brings men together and allows them to really tap into the whole sacrificial style of life,” said Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the cathedral. “The men use their time and talent and their energies to really build up the Body of Christ. This is so important in the mission of the Gospel. The Knights of Columbus is a beautiful blending of charity, community service and evangelization.”
These new councils at individual parishes are a positive sign about the growth occurring within the parish community, according to Mike Vaclavicek, who is diocesan chairman for membership and a member of Our Lady of the Highway Council 3835 in Little Falls. Along with Jim Sweeney, N.J. state warden, he assisted in the creation of the council at the cathedral late last fall.
“We are very excited at the creation of these new councils in the Diocese,” said Vaclavicek. “Bishop Serratelli would tell us many times that the Knights are a vital part of the Church as we put our faith into action.”
The council at the Cathedral is bilingual allowing a diversity of men to join the organization. It now meets twice a month on Tuesday nights.
Vaclavicek said, “We are expanding so that every man is invited to be a brother Knight. I think that’s what gets me most excited. It’s important to get the diversity that is the Church involved especially in these times. The Church is often under attack and the Knights are getting the message out there with our deeds and stand up in the public square for the Church’s teachings.”
Because of this, Msgr. Sylva believed it was important to have a council at the Cathedral. “Our dream here is to really promote the mission of the Church and the new evangelization for all people, for all cultures, countries and languages. The Knights of Columbus is a great instrument for outreach here at the Cathedral.”
The Knights of Columbus support many outreaches for needy children, patriotic causes such as supporting veterans and the police, activities for youth, assistance of the elderly and the disabled and countless right to life programs, including the annual March for Life.
On a parish level, the Knights support their own parish community through fundraisers, hosting spiritual programs and coordinating social events for the parish community.
At St. Jude in Hardyston, the council just marked its first anniversary last month. Father Michael Rodak, pastor, said, “The Knights of Columbus is a wonderful organization and with today’s culture and society, the Knights are men of faith and action and defend what we stand for. In the world today, the Knights make sure everyone hears about life issues for example. In addition they serve not only as a religious organization but also they help the community in so many ways.”
Several members at the year-old Father Mychal Judge Council were previously members of the General Judson Kilpatrick Council 5563 in Vernon, which brought together men in the Sussex County area. Bruce Demolli, a member of Our Lady of the Highway Council 3835 in Little Falls, who has served on the N.J. State Council, was one of the Knights who helped in its creation.
Frank Memolo, grand knight of the Council 16990, said, “I was a member of the Vernon council and eventually transferred. I could not say ‘no’ to helping my brother Knights in the creation of this council. It was my home parish and I wanted to be involved. It was interesting to start something from scratch. I remember our first meeting: we used a golf ball as a gavel because we had no gavel available. It’s been an exciting year.”
For the past year, Council 16990, which is named after Father Mychal Judge, a Franciscan priest who served at St. Joseph Parish in West Milford and was killed on 9/11, has been an important part of the life of the parish. They recently hosted the parish’s Fish and Chips dinner. Other events they hosted included a Breakfast with Santa, fishing competition for youth and a picnic for altar servers. Currently there are 31 members with another membership drive under way to invite more men to join. The council was the first English-speaking council created in more than 10 years.
George Novoty is a first time member who joined Council 16990 when it began. “I always had strong religious beliefs and always wanted a venue to celebrate my faith and help people. Being part of the Knights has been really great. I’m happy I joined. It’s time well spent helping out the community.”
The Knights of Columbus is a family organization since it also includes the Columbiettes, its women’s organization, and youth based councils called the Squires, for boys under 18 and the Squire Roses, for girls under 18. The organization was founded on Feb. 6, 1882 by Father Michael McGivney, assistant pastor of St. Mary Church in New Haven, Conn. His cause for sainthood is currently under way. With more than 16,000 councils and close to 2 million members, the councils can be found in the United States, Canada, the Philippines, Mexico, Poland, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Panama, the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands, Cuba, Guatemala, Guam, Saipan, Lithuania, Ukraine and South Korea.
Councils exist throughout Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties in the Paterson Diocese and men interested in joining can visit the N.J. Knights of Columbus web page to find the nearest parish council to join.
“Men are able to come together who share one common faith and cause and work for the Church,” said Father Rodak. “What they are doing is meaningful for the Church, the parish and the community.”