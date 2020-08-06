Gruenert Center virtually reopens

LAKE HOPATCONG With creativity and the use of technology, the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD) virtually reopened its Gruenert Center here July 22 in an effort to continue the many opportunities provided to the 60 individuals who take part in the programs offered at the center.
On March 16, DPD had to close the doors to this vital program following the directives of the N.J. Division of Developmental Disabilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. DPD is an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities. The other two diocesan social service agencies are Catholic Family and Community Services and Straight and Narrow.
With special care, DPD provides adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities a life of dignity and the ability to be active and valued members of the community.
“While we have had to expand our services at Catholic Charities to meet the increasing needs of our communities during COVID-19, we have simultaneously worked diligently to keep the most vulnerable among us safe,” said Scott Milliken, Catholic Charities CEO. “Since March, staff at the DPD has been on the front lines providing help and creating hope for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
The 60 individuals Catholic Charities supports at the Gruenert Center have been sheltering at home due to their medical vulnerabilities. While the pandemic has provided challenges never seen before for the staff and volunteers, the agency has been continuously coming up with creative ways to engage those served by the Gruenert Center and DPD’s other programs.
Carolina Nelson, director of the Gruenert Center, said, “DPD has been providing a variety of Zoom sessions to many of our service recipients since March and we are excited to expand our offerings to even more individuals needing support and enrichment activities at home. Our Gruenert Center administrative team has been working tirelessly to come up with a variety of programing that appeals to the many interests of the individuals we support.”
The Gruenert Center, which serves those who are residents of DPD group homes and those with special needs living with their families, is a day habilitation program where they are provided with social, recreational, educational and supportive opportunities.
Christopher Brancato, director of development for diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “Gruenert Center provides support, care, love and hope for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Though physically closed since March, the center had remained very much alive. With Gruenert back virtually, everyone is looking forward to connecting and learning, while remaining safe. We thank the faithful across the Diocese and our extended communities for their support of Catholic Charities, DPD and Gruenert Center during this challenging time.”
In the upcoming weeks, the virtual Gruenert Center program will continue to expand. Some of the virtual offerings will include COVID-19 health and safety sessions with registered nurses, American Sign Language classes, music and art therapy, chair yoga, socialization skills training, book clubs and virtual tours with Gruenert staff of varied community resources such as zoos, parks and museums.
Joanna Miller, executive director of DPD, said, “Our recipients really love it and have enjoyed using Zoom. It has been fantastic. Those who live at home with their families have been excited to reconnect with their friends and the staff at Gruenert. Some may not have had as much interaction or socialization during the pandemic. Our team has been amazing in making this all work during this time.”
One area that is a challenge is to provide access and support for those at home to utilize the needed technology to connect to the virtual sessions. Some individuals do not have tablets or Chromebooks to use and may not have the funds available to purchase the devices.
The agency also faces additional financial challenges as the State manages the ripple effects of the pandemic. New Jersey has been providing 75 percent retainer payments to keep providers like DPD financially sound during this time. As of July 20, these payments have stopped per federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services guidelines. The Division of Developmental Disabilities will continue to provide 50 percent supplemental funding to day program providers but are now requiring that virtual day habilitation services be offered to all individuals sheltering at home as a condition of this funding stream.
“Support from our community is needed now more than ever for Catholic Charities to continue to adapt to COVID-19 changes,” said Brancato. “Since the mid-1960s, DPD has made a difference in the lives of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We will continue to persevere and move forward to provide safe and fruitful opportunities for those in need.”
“We have always been committed to the use of technology and this is a great way to connect with our DPD family while keeping our service recipients safe,” said Miller. “I am so grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to put this together to provide help and create hope for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”