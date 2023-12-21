Guadalupe, a sign of interculturality

In January 1999, Pope John Paul II established the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in America and bequeathed the dignity of a liturgical feast to Dec. 12 for the Universal Church. He referred to the Virgin of Guadalupe as the “Star of the First and New Evangelization in America.” The Blessed Virgin of Guadalupe is the carrier of the loving and liberating message of Her Son, Jesus Christ, for the peoples of the American continent, from the “Land of Fire” up to Alaska.
The Apostolic Exhortation “The Church in America (Ecclesia in America)” invites us to deepen the original and present meaning of the message of Guadalupe. “America, which historically has been, and still is, a melting-pot of peoples, has recognized in the mestiza face of the Virgin of Tepeyac, in Blessed Mary of Guadalupe, an impressive example of a perfectly inculturated evangelization” (EA, 11).
The first evangelization took place amid the clash of cultures and races almost 500 years ago. It unfolded during a very complicated moment for the inhabitants of the new world. It was then that the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared in these lands under the appearance of a mestiza young woman, and through her, as stated by Pope Francis, “the Lord wanted to transform the upheaval brought about by the encounter between two different worlds into a recovery of meaning and dignity, into openness to the Gospel. He transformed it into an encounter.”
One can say that the mestizo race is the human dimension of globalization and that Mary of Guadalupe is its most unifying presence. This year, we celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe — our mestiza mother — amidst difficult moments for humanity. It is a bitter moment, replete with cries of war, growing injustices, poverty, suffering, and hunger.
Although the horizon may seem bleak and disheartening, with presages of death and desolation, it is faith and love that reassure us that this time is also fitting for the salvation that the Father, through the mestiza Virgin Mother, continues to grant us through His Son, who calls us to be brothers and sisters and to leave aside any type of egoism, indifference, and antagonism, thus inviting us to care for one another.
The words of Mary of Guadalupe to Juan Diego resound as much today as they did then. “Do not let your heart be troubled and let nothing upset you. Is it not I, your mother, who is here? Are you not under my protection? Are you not, fortunately, in my care?” Without a doubt, it is a message of Advent that urgently announces the coming of the Savior; the fulfillment of the Good News that is a reason for consolation and joy. The message, as well as the tilma of the Virgin of Guadalupe, represents the possibility of living in a different manner, one that is not centered on selfishness but rather on respecting and acknowledging the other.
The Virgin of Guadalupe is an important sign of inter-culturation in the Church. That is due to her maternal and loving presence, which has enormously contributed to the evangelization of the Church. The event of Guadalupe on Dec. 12, 1531, ushered in what would become a mestiza nation, made up of an indigenous and Spanish culture, marked by tradition and novelty, after the very example of our mother Tonantzin-Guadalupe. The Gospel was thus inculturated.
Only in that context can we understand the why behind the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, celebrated every Dec. 12, which is now becoming a liturgical celebration that gathers faithful from different cultures and unites them as one community of faith.
This past Dec. 9, with the diocesan celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, we began the “Intercontinental Novena to the Virgin of Guadalupe” as a response to Pope Francis’ invitation “so that throughout 9 years we may walk together in preparation towards the celebration of the 500 years of the event of Guadalupe, in 2031.”
As members of the pilgrim Church in America, we will have a similar diocesan celebration every December, thus drawing us — year after year — closer to the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Guadalupe event in such a way as to revitalize her message and her evangelizing mission.
Let us, therefore, run to her with openness so that she may guide us, after the example of St. Juan Diego, to become a Church that goes forth fraternally as we prepare to celebrate — with hope, enthusiasm, and overflowing spiritual joy — this great event of faith which we will experience in a few years.
Getting to know the message of Guadalupe will afford us the opportunity to make our own experience of God an experience in which His own mother offers to write, alongside each one of us, our own history. Therefore, we can say that the story of 1531 is still being written today.
“May Jesus Christ, the one desired by every nation, through the intercession of our Blessed Virgin Mary of Guadalupe, grant us days of joy and serenity so that the peace of the Lord may dwell in our hearts and in the heart of every man and woman of goodwill.” — Pope Francis
En enero de 1999 el Papa Juan Pablo II promulgó el día de la Virgen de Guadalupe como fiesta de la Iglesia en toda América, y otorgó a la fecha del 12 de diciembre el rango fiesta litúrgica para la Iglesia Universal. En aquella ocasión también se refirió a la Virgen de Guadalupe como “La Estrella de la Primera y de la Nueva Evangelización en América”. Santa María de Guadalupe es portadora del mensaje amoroso y liberador de su Hijo Jesucristo para todos los pueblos de América, desde la Tierra de Fuego hasta Alaska.
La exhortación apostólica “La Iglesia en América (IA)” nos invita a profundizar sobre el significado original y actual del mensaje Guadalupano. “El continente americano, que históricamente ha sido y es crisol de pueblos, ha reconocido en el rostro mestizo de la Virgen del Tepeyac un gran ejemplo de evangelización perfectamente inculturada.” (IA, 11)
La primera evangelización se dio en medio del choque de culturas y de razas hace casi 500 años, en un momento complicado para los habitantes del nuevo mundo. Fue entonces cuando María de Guadalupe se apareció en estas tierras con la apariencia de una joven mestiza, y a través de ella, como dijo el Papa Francisco,“el Señor quiso transformar la conmoción que suscitó el encuentro entre dos mundos diversos, quiso transformarla en recuperación de dignidad, en apertura al evangelio. Quiso transformarla en encuentro”.
Se pudiera decir que el mestizaje es la dimensión humana de la globalización y que María de Guadalupe es la presencia más unificadora. Este año celebramos la fiesta de la Virgen de Guadalupe—nuestra madre mestiza—en un momento difícil de la humanidad. Es un momento amargo, repleto de gritos de guerra, de crecientes injusticias, pobreza, sufrimiento y hambre.
Y aunque este horizonte aparezca sombrío y desconcertante, con presagios de muerte y desolación, la fe y el amor nos dicen que también este es un tiempo propicio de salvación en el que Dios Padre, a través de la Virgen Madre mestiza, sigue dándonos a su Hijo que nos llama a ser hermanos, a dejar de lado el egoísmo, la indiferencia y el antagonismo, invitándonos a hacernos cargo los unos de los otros.
Las palabras de María de Guadalupe a Juan Diego, resuenan hoy tanto como ayer. “… No se turbe tu rostro ni tu corazón, no temas… ¿Acaso no soy yo aquí tu Madre? ¿No estas bajo mi sombra y mi regazo?” Es sin duda un mensaje de Adviento que anuncia con urgencia la venida del Salvador; la plenitud de buenas nuevas que son motivo de consolación y alegría. El mensaje y la tilma grabada de la Virgen de Guadalupe representan la posibilidad de vivir de otra manera; no centrados en el egoísmo, sino en el respeto y reconocimiento del otro.
La Virgen de Guadalupe es un signo importante de interculturalidad en la Iglesia. Eso se debe a su presencia maternal y amorosa que ha contribuido enormemente a la evangelización de la Iglesia. Con el evento guadalupano del 12 de diciembre de 1531 se inicia el germen de lo que será una nación mestiza hecha de cultura india y española, de tradición y novedad, a ejemplo de nuestra madre Tonantzin-Guadalupe. El evangelio se incultura.
Es en este contexto que entendemos por qué la Fiesta de la Virgen de Guadalupe, celebrada el 12 de diciembre, se está convirtiendo en una celebración litúrgica que reúne a los fieles de distintas culturas como una sola comunidad de fe.
El pasado 9 de diciembre 2023, con la celebración diocesana en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe, iniciamos en nuestra diócesis la “Novena Intercontinental Guadalupana”, como respuesta al llamado del Papa Francisco, “para que durante 9 años caminemos juntos en preparación de la celebración de los 500 años del acontecimiento Guadalupano en 2031”.
Como miembros de la Iglesia que peregrina en América, cada diciembre, tendremos una celebración diocesana similar, marcando un año más hacia la conmemoración del 500 aniversario del acontecimiento Guadalupano, y de esa forma revitalizar su mensaje y misión evangelizadora.
Acudamos a Ella con apertura, para que nos guíe a semejanza de san Juan Diego y nos volvamos una Iglesia en salida que fraternalmente, se prepare para celebrar con esperanza, entusiasmo y alegría espiritual desbordante, este gran acontecimiento de fe que viviremos dentro de pocos años.
Conocer el mensaje guadalupano nos dará la oportunidad de poder hacer de nuestra propia experiencia de Dios, una experiencia en donde su propia Madre se ofrece para escribir junto a cada uno de nosotros nuestra propia historia. Por eso la historia de 1531 es una historia que aún no se termina de escribir.
“Que Jesucristo, el deseado de todas las naciones, por intercesión de Nuestra Madre Maria de Guadalupe, nos conceda días de alegría y serenidad para que la paz del Señor habite en nuestros corazones y en la de todos los hombres y mujeres de buena voluntad.” — Pope Francis