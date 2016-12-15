Handcrafted Nativity set for auction

﻿﻿Clients at Department for Persons with Disabilities handcraft Nativity set for auction

LAKE HOPATCONG ﻿﻿Every Christmas, families get together to set up a Nativity in their home as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas. For some, it may be a large outdoor display with shining lights while others it may be a heirloom nativity set passed down from generation to generation in the family.



At the Department for Persons with Disabilities, a Catholic Charities agency, clients working at the Gruenert Center here, handcrafted an 18-piece all white ceramic Nativity set. This one-of-kind nativity set is currently on auction at DPD’s website and biding ends tomorrow at noon. Proceeds will make a difference in the lives of the people who are helped by DPD. DPD operates nine group homes and two supervised apartments throughout Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties and provides care for more than 100 adults of all races, ethnicities, cultural backgrounds and religious beliefs.



Scott Milliken, executive director of DPD, said, “This Nativity was made from the heart. Years from now, it’s a great story for a family to share about where their Nativity came from and who created it. “



The Nativity includes a wooden manger, angel, the Holy Family, the three kings, shepherds, a fisherman and several barn animals. The project began last June when Jack Negri, a volunteer who assists in the ceramic production, offered molds featuring the Nativity pieces. Working on the Nativity were 20 clients, living in DPD’s group homes and some who live with family.



Carolina Nelson, director at the Gruenert Center, said, “We always remember we are a Catholic agency and we explained to our clients part of the project what the Nativity meant for the Catholic faith. They loved hearing the story and they felt special creating the Nativity.”



This is the first time, DPD is auctioning off a Nativity set but for decades, clients at Gruenert Center, DPD’s adult day training program, have been making ceramic items. Each year, the center hosts three sales of ceramics sold at local parishes. Last week, DPD hosted its Christmas ceramic sale at St. Thomas he Apostle Church in Oak Ridge and sold out many of its products. The sale of ceramics is special to the clients, who initial each individual piece they create. The clients are assisted by staff members, Grace Winiarski, Ewa Sozsinski and JoAnn McMinn.



In addition, the Gruenert Center offers several other paid work opportunities for its clients and also recreation and social events.



“Our clients really benefit from projects like the Nativity creation. The proceeds award the hard work they did and they enjoy creating the ceramics. They feel good about themselves,” Nelson said.



To make a bid on the Nativity set, visit www.dpd.org/Christmas.