Haskell parish welcomes Bishop

HASKELL Bishop Sweeney celebrated the vigil Mass Jan. 2 marking the Feast of the Epiphany or Three Kings Day at St. Francis of Assisi Church in the Haskell section of Wanaque.
The parish’s history began in 1905 when the Franciscans from Butler began celebrating Mass in Wanaque and a mission church was built near the paper mill. The mission was raised to parish status in 1945 and a new church was built in 1951. The Franciscans turned over administration of the parish to the Diocese in 1990. The parish marked its centennial celebration in 2005.