BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

St. Francis Parish in Haskell welcomes Bishop Serratelli

HASKELL Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Francis of Assisi Church here Sept. 3 where he was the principal celebrant of the 10 a.m. Mass for the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the Mass, Bishop Serratelli announced to the parishioners that he was naming Father Grzegorz Golba as pastor of the parish for a term of six years. Father Golba had been serving as the parish’s administrator.