Helping food pantries

EAST HANOVER The pandemic has caused many sectors of society to suffer as outlets for aid have diminished. In particular, food pantries are experiencing low levels of donations. In order to combat this, students at Mount St. Dominic Academy (MSDA) in Caldwell and their families vowed to serve those who cannot care for themselves.
The idea first came to my friends and me when a newspaper revealed the great need for donations at a nearby pantry. With the cold weather approaching, many people have found themselves in search of food and the necessities needed in daily life.
My fellow students, Katherine Nigro, Isabella Luciano, and myself live in East Hanover and we all attended the former St. Rose of Lima Academy before matriculating to MSDA. After preparation, we began organizing a drive, and each of us reached out to our neighbors, families and friends, asking for donations to reach as many food pantries as possible. We enlisted a friend, Kelly Cincotta, who also attended St. Rose of Lima with us, because we all wanted to give back to the community that gave us our beginnings. From East Hanover residents alone, we collected more than 1,000 items, ranging from canned soup to cleaning supplies. With the contributions from donors, our group organized what we received to accommodate five food pantries of our choosing that each held a special place in our hearts. St. Rose of Lima Academy united our families for years by providing an education for all of our siblings and ourselves. St. Vincent Martyr School in Madison provided Kelly and I with a new home upon St. Rose’s closure in our middle school years, and St. Patrick’s School in Chatham did the same for Isabella Luciano, her siblings, and my brother.
The Market Street Mission in Morristown also carries importance to our group since many of us volunteered throughout the town. Due to our mutual tie to Caldwell via MSDA, we also decided to gear our efforts toward the Caldwell Food Bank.
Reflecting on this ongoing experience, I never imagined that it would reach this level of success. I can truly say that my heart is full of warmth due to the donors’ abundant generosity and willingness to lend a hand in any manner. Personally, this undertaking has provided me with an opportunity to look back on my childhood and academic journey. The relationships I have with each shelter allow me to feel that I have left my mark on the communities that have touched my life as I prepare to begin a new chapter in my story. In conversation with my peers, I noticed how we all share the same emotions toward this food drive. Katherine Nigro told me, “As Christians, we are taught to be aware of those around us in need” and this project “was only [successful] with the generosity of our neighbors.” Isabella Luciano added that “It felt good knowing [we were] helping others in need” because we feel more “connected to [our] community” and “had a great impact for families in need.” We found a joint sense of accomplishment, knowing that we made a difference in the communities that shaped our lives. COVID-19 acts as a rain cloud over our society, but making someone smile serves as the light amidst the darkness.