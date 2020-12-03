Helping Hands for Hunger

PATERSON Eva’s Village will share firsthand experiences from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual event at 6 p.m., Dec. 8. Like many events held around the Diocese, its annual Benefit Gala was changed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the event is different from years past, its purpose remains the same — to raise funds to help so many who are suffering.
The virtual event will feature a video production with interviews from staff and volunteers, who have served many in need each day. Viewers will also meet some of the people standing on the Eva’s line waiting to be served their daily meal. Bishop Kevin Sweeney will also be featured in the video.
The event will also show gratitude for Eva’s Village’s 30-year charitable partnership with the N.Y. Giants professional football team. Since June, team members and staff have been learning how Eva’s addresses the needs of hunger and poverty in the community. They are lending a hand by mentoring clients of Eva’s Village and raising funds to feed the hungry.
Since the pandemic began, Eva’s has continued to meet growing needs in the community and it has provided more than 180,000 meals to the hungry.
Eva’s Village needs assistance to continue its mission and help keep its doors open as the pandemic continues. Rates of hunger and addiction overdoses soared alarmingly this year, increasing the urgency for Eva’s services and support from the community. This year, Eva’s has seen an alarming increase from 900,000 individuals to 1.2 million individuals going hungry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The community kitchen at Eva’s serves meals not only to the homeless but also to individuals and families who have run out of resources at the end of the month.
The late Msgr. Vincent Puma, a diocesan priest, founded Eva’s Village in 1982 to feed the hungry and homeless. At that time, Msgr. Puma said, “You must feed them first as you can’t help someone who is hungry.” Throughout the pandemic, in addition to feeding the hundreds who come for a meal every day, Eva’s has remained deeply committed to caring for the 200 men, women and children who are living in its halfway houses and shelters. Eva’s also provides other services, which include substance abuse and mental-health treatment, recovery support and medical care, along with permanent housing.
Donations to Eva’s are 100-percent tax-deductible and are invaluable to funding its charitable programs.