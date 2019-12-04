Helping neighbors in need

Richard A. Sokerka
Readers of The Beacon know well the good work that is being done on a daily basis for those in need in Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties by the agencies of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson.
During Advent, the needs of the poor take on even more prominence as our neighbors ask for a helping hand to brighten their Christmas celebration.
That’s why every Advent, The Beacon lends a helping hand to the agencies of Catholic Charities through its Christmas Sharing Fund.
For more than three decades, readers of The Beacon have responded to the needs of the poor at Christmas time and opened their hearts to help the needy through the Christmas Sharing Fund.
The staff of The Beacon is truly grateful to all those who have made a donation over the years to the Christmas Sharing Fund to help their neighbors in need.
Know that every dollar that is donated goes directly to Catholic Charities agencies in the Diocese to provide their clients with the extra help they are asking for during the Christmas season.
Again, this Advent, we turn to our valued readers and ask that you once again hear the cry of the poor in our own neighborhoods. And, we ask that once again, you respond as generously as you have in past years and share the joy of Christmas and its true meaning with your brothers and sisters in need.
May God bless you for your generosity.