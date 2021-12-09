Helping our retired religious

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
All of us who were privileged enough to attend a Catholic school in our youth, can conjure up fond memories of the religious who guided us, not only in our educational pursuits, but also in deepening our Catholic faith.
For me personally, I am forever indebted to them for preparing me for my rigorous studies at the University of Notre Dame.
Now fast forward to today. Many of those religious who were so important in our lives are now in their retirement years and the orders they have belonged to for many decades are in need of our help, to provide for their care during their golden years.
That’s why the Diocese of Paterson will hold the Retirement Fund for Religious collection at all parishes during Masses on Dec. 11 and12. This parish-based appeal is coordinated by the National Religious Retirement Office (NRRO) in Washington, D.C., with all proceeds helping religious communities across the country to care for aging members.
Last year, the faithful in the Diocese of Paterson donated $134,000 to the collection. In 2021, the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians in Haledon, the Monastery of Discalced Carmelite Nuns in Morristown, the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, and St. Paul’s Abbey in Newton, received a combined total of $761,207.84 in financial support from NRRO made possible by the Retirement Fund for Religious.
Religious communities can use this funding for immediate retirement expenses or invest it for future needs. In addition to direct financial assistance, proceeds from the annual appeal underwrite educational programming, services, and resources that enable religious communities to evaluate and prepare for long-term retirement needs.
Support from the Retirement Fund for Religious helps religious communities care for senior members while continuing important ministries to the people of God.
If we think back to the religious who taught us in Catholic schools, know that for most of their lives, they labored with little to no pay with many working well into their golden years. Yet, there were no 401(k) plans or pensions available for them as their religious communities were financially responsible for the support and care of all members.
Only 5 percent of the religious communities providing data to the National Religious Retirement Office are adequately funded for retirement and today. Religious past age 70 outnumber religious under age 70 by nearly three to one. There are 26,330 religious past age 70 living in the United States. In 2020, the average annual cost for their care was more than $49,000 per person and skilled care averaged $78,000 per person. And when it comes to Social Security, the average annual benefit for a religious is $7,160, whereas the average U.S. beneficiary receives $18,530.
You can easily see that the need is not only great, but also overwhelming when you crunch the numbers presented to us.
During Advent, let us be as generous as our means allow to those in religious orders who formed us in our faith and prepared us well to be successful.