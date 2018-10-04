DPD’s support coordination program helps those with disabilities find independence

OAK RIDGE Every person is unique and the Department for Persons with Disabilities' (DPD) mission to help those with disabilities allows it to see that all those it serves have a unique set of hopes and dreams.



This Catholic Charities agency aims to give adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities a life of dignity and to be active and valued members of the community. Part of the Diocesan Catholic Charities family, the Bishop’s Annual Appeal supports the works of the DPD, which empowers the agency to provide help and create hope for those it serves. The work of this agency is vital in serving a population that is often forgotten in today’s secular society.



Under the theme, “Here I am, Lord,” the 2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal will also help other diocesan Catholic Charities agencies, Catholic Family & Community Services and Straight and Narrow, urban area diocesan elementary schools, diocesan seminarians and the extraordinary healthcare needs of priests as well as Nazareth Village, the diocesan priests’ retirement residence in Chester.



Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, said, “We are very proud of the work of the Department of Persons with Disabilities. For more than 50 years, DPD has not only provided help but also has created a warm, loving, family environment with Christ at the center of their important mission.”



While many who know about DPD are familiar with the agency’s group homes for those with disabilities, the agency goes beyond that service through several other programs. The Gruenert Center Day program in Lake Hopatcong provides paid work opportunities, vocational training and educational/learning experiences. The DPD also provides spiritual services and recreational activities for its clients.



One of the DPD’s newest programs that has grown in the past five years is its Support Coordination program in Sussex County, which has changed the lives of hundreds since it began.



“We are always looking at how we can expand our services to help more people in need,” said Joanna Miller, associate executive director of DPD, “State regulations and the amount of capital it requires to build new houses limits our ability to expand residentially. However, throughout the last five years, our Support Coordination program has flourished. Our support coordinators have worked diligently to help those desperately in need of services.”



The DPD’s Support Coordination program has undergone many changes since its inception in 2013. Throughout that time, they have grown from one support coordinator to eight full-time staff members. As of today, there are more than 200 people being served in Sussex County by the program.



The program has seen many success stories in a short amount of time. Tascha Spagna, support coordinator supervisor, said, “Tonya is one person who has made strides in a positive direction. She has overcome many obstacles and has increased her independence.”



According to Spagna, during the last year, she went from living in her aunt’s house with constant supervision to moving into an independent living situation at a new supervised apartment. During this time of transition, she also began volunteering in the community.



“Change is difficult for anyone,” said Spagna “But she persevered and displayed determination and independence. She is using her Support Coordination services to add new hobbies in her life and supports she can use to continue to build her independence and confidence.”



Another client of the DPD’s Support Coordination program whose life has changed for the better is Susan. Kris Bulas, director of Support Coordination, said, “Susan has always lived at home with her family and never held a job. Our Support Coordination team helped her find employment that met her needs and now she shows great initiative in self-directing her services. Over the past few years, Susan’s mother has shared with us that she has greater maturity and decision making ability that ever before. She has maintained long-term friendships while successfully working to build new connections. Her network of friends has grown and she is now taking courses at Sussex Community College. The strides she has made in just a few months is truly inspiring. Sometimes all someone needs is a little guidance, love and a push in the right direction.”



With these success stories, the DPD hopes to further expand the reach of the Support Coordination program in future years. Donations to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal will help make this program and all the other services of the DPD possible.



“Contributions through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal and general support of Catholic Charities allow us to provide a high level of care for the people we serve. Last year, one of our Support Coordination families did not have enough available funds to purchase Christmas gifts for their adult son with autism. Donations allowed one of our support coordinators to purchase presents and food for his family in need,” said Chris Brancato, director of development for Diocesan Catholic Charities. “The good works of the parishioners of the Diocese of Paterson have made a lasting impact on those served by Support Coordination, the DPD and all of Catholic Charities.”



To learn more about the work of Catholic Charities, pastors are invited to have a representative of Catholic Charities speak at weekend Masses on behalf of the Bishop's Annual Appeal. This personal visit provides parishioners with insight into all the work of Catholic Charities and shows them why their support of the Appeal is vitally important.


