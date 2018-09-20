Bishop’s Annual Appeal provides hope to the poor in the Diocese served by Catholic Charities

PATERSON There is a lyric from popular religious hymn, “Here I Am, Lord,” the 2018 theme of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal (BAA), that describes perfectly the commitment of those who work, volunteer or donate to Diocesan Catholic Charities. The lyric goes, “I will hold your people in my heart.”



Those in the hearts of many served by Diocesan Catholic Charities are disabled men and women living in diocesan group homes, a veteran on the verge of homelessness, a client needing a ride to make her chemotherapy appointment, a senior receiving a hot meal, a single mother heading to the local food pantry to feed her children and a recovering addict finding healing and hope.



Through the BAA, the faithful of the Paterson Diocese are given the opportunity to say, “Here I Am, Lord” and provide help to all of these people and many more served by Catholic Charities agencies in Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties.



Bishop Serratelli said, “The Bishop’s Annual Appeal is the perfect example of what the Church does best, especially as it relates to the work of our Catholic Charities. Tens of thousands of people in need throughout our Diocese depend on the outreach provided by our many and varied Catholic Charities agencies. The largest percentage of funds raised from the Annual Appeal support this good work because it is vital to so many people.”



Last year, more than $4.688 million was raised in pledges for the Bishop’s Annual Appeal and of that amount, $1.3 million supported the important work of Diocesan Catholic Charities. In all three counties of the Diocese, Catholic Charities agencies are there to help those in need.



Scott Miliken, CEO of diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “Catholic Charities help thousands of people in need each day. The work we do we do would not be possible without the support of the parishes and the faithful of the Diocese of Paterson. With the need for our services growing each day, your help is needed now more than ever before.”



The Appeal supports the following programs and services of Catholic Charities:



For people living in poverty, Catholic Charities offers emergency housing, food banks, community gardens, free or low-cost clothing and furniture.



For youth at risk, Catholic Charities offers outpatient and residential substance abuse treatment, after-school mentoring and counseling programs, food and backpack programs. In addition, there is early childhood and developmental intervention to help children in poverty.



For adults with developmental disabilities. Catholic Charities offers group homes throughout the Diocese; employment training programs, pastoral care; a Saturday socialization program and support coordination, case management for more than 180 families.



For people with HIV/AIDS, Catholic Charities offers housing, social work, counseling and transportation.



For senior citizens, Catholic Charities offers social day programs, Meals on Wheels, in-home support for chores and minor home repairs and assisted transportation to medical and essential appointments.



For families in crisis, Catholic Charities offers counseling, family support groups, social work and service coordination and behavioral health services.



For veterans, including those who are homeless or with unstable housing situations, Catholic Charities offers outreach, advocacy, social work, temporary housing support and clothing.



Catholic Charities also offers drug and alcohol treatment, in-patient drug and alcohol detoxification, a halfway house for men, residential addiction treatment for pregnant women, outpatient addiction treatment for men and women, medical day care, an intoxicated drivers resource center, childcare centers and a family success center.



In addition, religious education and pastoral ministries are also available for clients and family members served by Catholic Charities.



Chris Brancato, director of development for diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “The need for our food pantries is greater than ever. More than 125 individuals and families come in for food each day. We also help more people with intellectual and developmental disabilities than we have ever. The Department for Persons with Disabilities support coordination program now helps more than 200 families in need. In June, DPD also opened its newest group home, Walsh House. The work of Straight and Narrow is critical. We are there to help those affected by the opioid addiction crisis. The agency is one of the largest rehabilitation facilities of its kind in the country. The work we do at Catholic Charities is vast and our ministry is vital.”



To learn more about the work of Catholic Charities, pastors are invited to have a representative of Catholic Charities speak at weekend Masses on behalf of the BAA. This personal visit provides parishioners with insight into all the work of Catholic Charities and shows them why their support of the Appeal is so important. The faithful are also welcomed to see the work firsthand at many of the Catholic Charities agencies. Go to www.ccpaterson.org to arrange a visit.



To provide financial support to the 2018 BAA, there are several ways to give to the Appeal: a one-time gift or a pledge paid overall several months with reminders sent; credit card contributions; online gifts www.2018appeal.org, and gifts of securities.



During the In-Pew Commitment Weekend, to be held on Oct. 13-14 during weekend Masses, parishioners will have an opportunity to make a pledge, if they have not already done so.



Milliken said, “We thank the parishioners who support the Bishop’s Annual Appeal and we also thank Bishop Serratelli and Msgr. James Mahoney (vicar general), for their continued love, support and advocacy for our work. The people you are helping are individuals who live right here in our Diocese.”

