BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Hewitt parish welcomes Bishop on his pastoral visit

HEWITT Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on Aug. 26 to Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Parish, in the Hewitt section of West Milford, where he served as main celebrant and homilist of the noon Mass for the 21st Sunday of Ordinary Time. At the Mass, the Bishop named Father Kamil Stachowiak, OLQP’s administrator, as the parish’s pastor.



Concelebrants of the Mass included: Father Stachowiak; Father Michael Rodak, pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Hamburg, and former OLQP pastor; Father Zig Peplowski, pastor of St. Cecilia Parish, Rockaway; Father David Monteleone, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, Pequannock; Father Frederick Walters, a retired diocesan priest; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary. Assisting was Deacon Emmett Noonan of the Archdiocese of New York.



The Mass with Bishop Serratelli took part in OLQP’s celebration in honor of their patron, Our Lady Queen of Peace that weekend. On Aug. 25, Father Walters led solemn vespers and vigil Mass at 5 p.m. After Mass with the Bishop, the parish held a picnic.