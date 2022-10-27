High schoolers from across diocese celebrate life

DENVILLE Morris Catholic High School held a pro-life rally and retreat on Oct. 20, attended by students from Morris Catholic, DePaul Catholic High School, and Pope John XXIII Regional High School. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated Mass with the students and gave a keynote presentation. He thanked the students for gathering “for the respect of all life,” describing them as a “pro-life generation.” He said, “always remember: ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born, I dedicated you, a prophet to the nations, I appointed you.’ ” (Jer 1:5) Next Saturday, on Oct. 29, the diocese will host its Respect Life Convocation. Then on Nov. 5 is the Respect Life Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, celebrated by Bishop Sweeney.