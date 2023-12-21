Hispanic Catholics and the joy in our faith

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was joined by guest co-host Brian Honsberger for episode 35 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. They explored the richness of the Hispanic Catholic experience with Maria Moncaleano, the director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry for the diocese. Honsberger is the executive director of the Office of Evangelization at St. Paul Inside The Walls. He is also co-host of The Paul Street Journal podcast. Listen to the latest episode of Beyond The Beacon on your favorite podcast platform or watch it on the bishop’s YouTube.