The Paterson Diocese on June 3 held a respect life gathering, Hispanic Encounter for Life, in Spanish, at the St. John Paul II Pastoral Center in Clifton. Its theme was “La Dignidad Humana, un Regalo de Dios,” or “The Dignity of Life, a Gift from God.”
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney called for the gathering to promote local involvement in Walking with Moms in Need, or Camina con Madres Necesitadas, an initiative by the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops (USCCB). He spoke about the outreach, which enables local parishes to help mothers and families in need by giving them information and referrals to resource centers in their area or giving them baby supplies, such as diapers and clothing. A few parishes have already begun implementing the initiative.
“Our parishes will educate themselves with the tools and agenda the USCCB is offering them so that they too can then provide these mothers the help they so much need,” said Solanyi Rodriquez, assistant to the diocesan Respect Life Office, who coordinated the event and also spoke about Walking with Moms in Need. “The people were on fire [for the pro-life cause].”
In attendance were about 40 Hispanic priests and parish pro-life coordinators interested in Walking with Moms in Need. Also, Maria Del Pilar Ruiz-Pedraza, a counselor with a practice in Totowa and a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, spoke about the theme of the gathering. Helping to coordinate the Hispanic Encounter for Life was Maria Moncaleano, director of the Diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry.
To learn more about Walking with Moms in Need, call the Diocesan Respect Life Office at 973-777-8818, ext. 269, or visit walkingwithmoms.com