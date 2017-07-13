St. Paul Inside the Walls partners with College of St. Elizabeth to hold Hispanic Summer Institute

MADISON Hispanics from around the Diocese learned how to deepen their faith and hone their special spiritual gifts during a series of workshops, presented in Spanish and English, for the second annual Hispanic Summer Institute, from June 17-23, under the theme “Celebrating Ministry, Hispanic Leadership and Evangelization.”



Presented by the St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization at Bay­ley-Ellard here and the College of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station, it offered an array of workshops in the evening hours on a variety of spiritual and pastoral subjects, held either at St. Paul’s or the John Paul II Pastoral Center in Clifton. These sessions focused on the following topics: the training of lectors and extraordinary ministers of the Eucharist; nurturing faith at home; small Christian communities; the Gospel response to immigration; youth ministry; and Sistema Integral de la Nueva Evangelizacion (SINE), an outreach of Spanish-language evangelization. Also, the schedule featured a conversation with priests about Hispanic leadership in the Diocese and closed with a religious service with Adoration, reflections and music.



“This [institute] is a way to celebrate Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese,” said Deacon Guido Pedraza of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson, coordinator of Diocesan Hispanic Ministry, who organized the event and presented the workshop, “Small Christian Communities.” “Hispanics are a growing community in the Diocese. They are filled with faith and charisma — special gifts to share with the entire Church. They have a desire to work and serve in the Church. The institute helps them grow in faith and gain the skills and knowledge that they need to serve,” he said.



On June 17, Father Yojaneider Garcia, parochial vicar of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Parsippany, spoke about training extraordinary ministers of the Eucharist. He told the audience that these ministers need to “share compassion and mercy of the Church when bringing Holy Communion to sick people.” Delivering the introduction to the session with Father Jesus Peralta, parochial vicar of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Morristown, and chaplain to Diocesan Hispanic Ministry and St. Joseph Medical Center, Paterson.



Later in that same workshop, given in Spanish, Father Darwin Lastra, parochial vicar of St. Vincent Martyr Parish, Madison, spoke about the practical aspects of serving as a lector who needs to demonstrate an ability to communicate in the spoken word. He spoke about articulating the words and breathing properly, as well as non-verbal cues, such as making eye contact with churchgoers. Father Lastra also spoke about the spiritual dimensions of lectoring.



“God choses us to be lectors. We should pray with the Word of God, so that we know what we are reading and so we can catch the attention of the congregation,” said Father Lastra, who connected the ministry of lector with the Eucharist. “When we have experienced Jesus in the Eucharist and when we have received spiritual food, it is not only for us; we need to share this experience with others.”



In their talk on June 19, married couple John McTighe, a social science professor at Ramapo College, Mahwah, and Ivannia Vega-McTighe, St. Paul’s associate academic dean, spoke on “Nurturing Faith at Home.” They talked about subjects, such as: keeping God at the center of your home; living out love [sacrifice] at home; the importance of worship and the Eucharist; conducting prayers, devotions and traditions; showing mutual respect; and engaging in service, both inside and outside the home.



On June 22, Trinitarian Father Dennis Berry, director of the Shrine of St. Joseph in Stirling, spoke about “The Gospel Response to Immigration.” The priest, who has worked for several decades in the field immigrant outreach, examined of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop’s teachings on the subject. He also referred to Pope Francis, who had proclaimed that the human tragedy is that people are expelled from their houses because of poverty, violence, nacro-trafficking and organized crime and also that societies have lost the ability to listen to people crying out, which leads to indifference.



“The Pope also said that it isn’t enough to say to people ‘Have patience and courage.’ It is necessary to give them concrete hope,” said Father Berry, who added that Pope Francis challenged monasteries, religious houses and parishes to live the Gospel message by talking in a refugee family. “That would end the refugee crisis in the world,” the priest said.



Father Berry told The Beacon that he realizes that he addressed an audience at the institute that contained some undocumented people.



“I want them to know that they have the right to seek what is necessary for their families under God for a decent human life,” the priest said.



Other presentations during the institute included the following: “Sistema Integral de la Nueva Evangelización (SINE)” by Father Hernan Arias, pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Morristown, and diocesan vicar for pastoral administration, and Deacon Pedraza, and “Laudato Si,” Pope Francis’ encyclical about care for the Earth, by Father Garcia.



Also, Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization and St. Paul’s executive director, led “A Conversation with Priests Concerning Hispanic Leadership in the Diocese of Paterson.” Eric Muñoz, campus minister at Drew University and Farleigh Dickenson University, both in Madison, led the Youth Ministry Focus Group. On the final evening, Father Agustino Torres, who serves the friary of his religious order, the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, at St. Michael’s, Paterson, led a service that included Adoration, reflections and music. Among those participating were diocesan youth ministers and Curazon Puro, a ministry for young people.



Assisting Deacon Pedraza with the planning were Father Manning, Munoz, Vega-McTigue and Marla Martinez, St. Paul’s administrative assistant. The first institute took place last year, after St. Elizabeth’s Center for Ministry & Spirituality approached the Diocese with a grant to fund such an outreach. Then, Father Manning secured permission from Bishop Serratelli, Deacon Pedraza said.



“The institute was magnificent. It really caught the attention of the people, who want to learn different things,” Father Lastra said.



Before his session leading the Youth Ministry Focus Group, Munoz called the institute “amazing.”



“There are so many topics and discussions. There is a hunger and passion in the Hispanic community in the Diocese. This is an opportunity for them to receive formation. We are filling the need,” Munoz said.

