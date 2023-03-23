Hispanic youth strengthen faith at Noche Blanca retreat in Paterson parish

St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson hosted a Noche Blanca, or “White Night,” retreat for Hispanic youth and others on Saturday, March 11. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney attended the beginning of the event to welcome participants.
“It calls people to look back to their baptism — the purity of being forgiven for original sin and beginning our life in Christ — and then trying to continue to live that life in our challenging culture,” Bishop Sweeney said on his weekly podcast, Beyond the Beacon. “It was a night where the Holy Spirit was felt and experienced, and hopefully, the young people were drawn closer to the Lord and strengthened in their faith.” Involved with Noche Blanca were Father Yasid Salas, pastor of St. Therese Parish in Paterson and director of the Catholic Charismatic renewal for the Diocese; Guelmis Tavarez, who has worked in youth ministry in the New York Archdiocese and the Dominican Republic and started the Noche Blanca experience about 15 years ago; Franciscan Father Daniel Griggasy, St. Bonaventure’s pastor; the Franciscan Friars; and the Noche Blanca team.