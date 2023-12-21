Holiday music fills cathedral during Diocesan Christmas Concert

The Diocesan Christmas Concert was held in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson on Dec. 15 to help ring in the holiday season with a program of spirit-filled music.
That night, the audience that filled the cathedral, the mother church of the Paterson Diocese, enjoyed a mix of Christmas classics and lesser-known contemporary songs. Those in attendance were invited to sing along with many of the familiar carols.
Performances were by the Diocesan Choir, led by Preston Dibble, director of music for the diocese, and the Children’s Choir of St. John’s, led by David Bower, the cathedral’s director of music and organist. Christine Wilson, Jennifer Behnke, and Asheigh Guida were soloists on “Away in a Manger.” Accompanying the performers were Kristin Johnson, organist, and the Gramercy Brass Quintet, coordinated by John Lambert.
At the start of the concert, Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects, welcomed the crowd. After the performances, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney offered a spiritual reflection.
Two prominent pieces performed at the concert were “Sure On the Shining Night” by Morten Lauridsen, with text based on a poem by James Agee, and a setting of “Ave Maria” by Franz Biebl.
Members of the Diocesan Choir come from parishes throughout the Church of Paterson.