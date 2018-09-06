Holy Family Parish welcomes Bishop

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Holy Family Parish in Florham Park welcomes the Bishop on pastoral visit

FLORHAM PARK Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on Sept. 1 to Holy Family Parish here, where he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass for the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Concelebrating the Mass were Father Thomas Rekiel, Holy Family’s pastor; Father Krzysztof Liwarski, parochial vicar; Father Frederick Walters, pastor emeritus; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.



The parish’s history began as a mission of St. Vincent Martyr in Madison in 1950 and Sunday Masses were first held in the Florham Park Roller Rink. Holy Family was formally established as a parish in 1954. The church on Lloyd Avenue was built in 1951-52 on property donated by W. Lloyd Smith.

