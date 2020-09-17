Holy Family Parish welcomes Bishop

FLORHAM PARK Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit on Sept. 12 to Holy Family Parish here where he celebrated the 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass for the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
The parish’s history began as a mission of St. Vincent Martyr in Madison in 1950. Sunday Masses were first held in the Florham Park Roller Rink. Holy Family was formally established as a parish in 1954. Work on the building of a new church on Lloyd Avenue started in 1951 and was completed in 1952 on property that was donated to the parish by W. Lloyd Smith.