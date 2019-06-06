Holy Rosary Confirmation

SEVENTH SUNDAY OF EASTER The newly confirmed take a photo with Bishop Serratelli, Father Stefan Las, pastor, (right of the Bishop) and Father Michal Dykalski, parochial vicar during the Bishop's pastoral visit to the Diocesan Shrine of St. Pope John Paul II / Holy Rosary Parish in Passaic June 2.
Bishop confirms youths at Diocesan Shrine of St. Pope John Paul II / Holy Rosary Parish
PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people at the Diocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II, also known as Holy Rosary Church here. During the visit, the Bishop also celebrated Mass for the Seventh Sunday of Easter on June 2.