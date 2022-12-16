Holy Trinity in Passaic celebrates 25th anniversary of procession to Our Lady of Guadalupe

On Dec. 11, Holy Trinity Parish in Passaic celebrated the 25th anniversary of its outdoor procession in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe with a Mass and crowning of the Blessed Virgin image by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. It was followed by the procession in her honor.
The bishop was main celebrant of the liturgy, which was concelebrated by Father Antonio Rodriguez, pastor.
Bishop Sweeney crowned Our Lady of Guadalupe as Queen of the Family with a half crown that was made in Mexico, where Our Lady appeared to Juan Diego on Dec. 9, 1531. In the church, a group of children danced using ribbons in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The procession included images of Our Lady and Juan Diego, performances by marching bands and dance groups and participation of the faithful, many in ethnic dress.