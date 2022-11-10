Honoring sacrifice

DATELINE Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney concelebrated the Blue Mass with Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., and other clergy at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Nov. 3. The Mass honored law enforcement personnel who died in the past year, including officers from Paterson, Clifton, and other departments in the geographic area of the Diocese of Paterson. Prayers were also made for all law enforcement officers, expressing respect, support, and gratitude for their service and sacrifice.