Hospital blessing

PATERSON On Holy Thursday, April 9, Bishop Serratelli went to St. Joseph Medical Center here to give a blessing to the staff and patients there. The Bishop offered a reflection, prayed with them and then conducted a blessing holding a monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament.
In his reflection, the Bishop said, “In this moment of great crisis and challenge, a moment of intense suffering and loss, we turn to God whose Son promised he would be with us always.
“We turn to him for strength and consolation for help and healing. Like the disciples tossed about a sea, we cry out to the Lord, ‘Lord, save us lest we perish.’ ”
“I want to let all of you who are part of St. Joseph Healthcare know how grateful we are to you. Your compassionate, selfless service of others, the long hours of heroic service you are giving to relieve the suffering of the sick, to bring them healing and to comfort the dying in their last moments.
“You are the presence of Christ to his people.
“And to all the sick, please know our prayers and love are with you. We pray that the Lord sustain your hope and restore your health.”
With all, the Bishop prayed the Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be.
Then the Bishop prayed this litany:
“St. Joseph, pray for us.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, pray for us.
Blessed Miriam Teresa, pray for us.
Most merciful Father, we come before you.
In our weakness and fear, we stand before Jesus in the Eucharist.
We truly believe as St. Ignatius of Antioch said that ‘the Eucharist is the medicine of immortality, the antidote to prevent us from dying.’
We truly believe that the Eucharist makes us live forever in Jesus Christ.
Listen kindly on our heartfelt prayer for all those in St. Joseph Healthcare System.
By your powerful right hand, destroy the disease present in our world.
Pour out your Holy Spirit
To bring wisdom to doctors and understanding to scientists and researchers
To sustain and endow doctors, nurses, caregivers and all staff with compassion and generosity.
Father, most loving,
Bring healing to those who are ill.
Protect those who are most at risk.
Give comfort to those who have lost a loved one.
Welcome those who have died into your eternal home. And fill us with confidence in your care.
Through Our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen”