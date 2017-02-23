Hospital of Hope

Hope and Promise of Randolph continues its missions, strives to help build hospital in Haiti

RANDOLPH More than 1,500 miles away, an outreach to some of the poorest people on the globe continues through the efforts of Haiti Hope and Promise, a non-profit organization whose main goal is to assist the people of Haiti with basic needs of food, shelter, education and self-sufficiency.



Parishioners of St. Matthew’s here created the organization and just last month, a group of six missionaries from the Diocese traveled to the Caribbean country. They stayed with the Missionaries of the Poor in Cap Haitien and spent time feeding, clothing and he elderly and children. They witnessed firsthand the sacrifice made by brothers of the mission and the staff.



Courtney Spellman, one of the travelers to Haiti from St. Matthew’s, said, “The brothers are remarkably giving and good natured. We witnessed Christ in the brothers serving others and we witnessed Christ in the faces of the children and infirm. It was a very powerful and moving experience and I highly recommend it to anyone who is interested.”



Spellman first traveled to Haiti in 2013, inspired by the story of a fellow parishioner who spoke about his trip to Haiti. Her son, Owen, who was 7 at the time, told her, “We have to get there.”



That moment was a life-altering and deeply humbling experience for her. She remembers visiting an orphanage on that first trip expecting to see little children singing. Reality of the situation was she saw severely disabled children, who could not communicate or move. “I remember peeking into a crib and seeing a child with such a deformity that it broke my heart. I just kept looking at him and he smiled this huge smile and I knew I was looking at the face of Christ. It became an honor to hold these children and love them,” said Spellman.



Seeing the face of Christ is an ongoing theme to many who visit Haiti because, despite the poverty and obstacles the Haitian people face each day, they are determined and resilient. They continue to look to their faith despite the overwhelming poverty, the devastating 2010 earthquake, Hurricane Matthew, and the continued outbreaks of cholera.



During the mission, the Randolph group traveled to New Hope Hospital in Plaine-du-Nord, Haiti, which was the dream of Dr. Eugene Maklin, a Haitian doctor. Although the hospital building is still under construction, it is operational. Dr. Maklin, who has had opportunities to leave the country and practice medicine where he could be better off financially, has made the personal and financial sacrifice to stay in Haiti to provide accessible, quality health care to his people.



One of Haiti Hope and Promise’s missions is to raise funds to equip Dr. Maklin’s operating room. In addition, the organization hopes to raise money for beds in the hospital rooms, an ambulance, even a paved driveway to get the ambulance to the hospital. Dr. Maklin also hopes that U.S. medical professionals spend a week on rotating mission trips to help him provide care to Haitians.



Spellman said, “I can’t believe I have the honor of knowing Dr. Maklin. He is a modern-day hero. He still provides care throughout the area in five different clinics in order to keep the hospital financially stable.”



The mission trip also took the group to Meds and Foods for Kids, which manufactures a peanut-based nutritional food and supplements to save malnourished babies. They visited Helping Haitian Angels, a boarding house, which educates children to become the next strong generation of Haitians.



Haiti Hope and Promise (Haiti HAP) hosts events throughout the Diocese to support its mission. On Feb. 26, the organization will host a “Paint ‘N Sip” fundraiser from 3-5 p.m. at Uptown Art in Denville. Last November, the Father Jean-Claude St. Martin Foundation was established as a ministry to Haiti Hope and Promise in memory of Haitian-born Father St. Martin, who was former parochial vicar of St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart parishes, Rockaway.



“Even in dark hours as Americans, there is always help available somewhere,” said Spellman. “We may forget how blessed we are to have resources and services to help us when we are in dire need. Haitians do not have these resources and assistance.



“People in Haiti, like Dr. Maklin, are trying to change this. We have an amazing opportunity to have a direct impact in helping others receive quality healthcare,” she said. “Compassion will help us achieve great things.”

[Information or to donate: www.haitihap.org or contact Courtney Spellman at (973) 879-6132.]