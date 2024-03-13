How church history inspires our faith now

How can history inspire our faith? Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Jai Agnish visited Our Lady of the Magnificat (OLM) in Kinnelon, N.J., for a remote podcast episode last week. On display in the church narthex is a giant museum-quality photo exhibition of the Shroud of Turin. Call the parish office at 973-838-6838 to reserve a Wednesday night tour slot or to learn more. On the episode, Father Steven Shadwell — the pastor of OLM — elaborated on how this unique historical experience came to life at the parish. In addition to three life-size photographs of the actual Shroud, the exhibit includes over 40 storyboards depicting various aspects of the history of the Shroud. Tune in to the video version of this episode for the full impact!
On this episode, Bishop Sweeney also discusses the temporary closure of the historic St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Paterson on March 1. The parishioners of St. Michael’s have been invited to attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, a few blocks away, where they will be warmly welcomed by Msgr. Geno Sylva, the priests, staff, and parishioners.
