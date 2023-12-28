How music ministers draw us closer to the Lord

For episode 36 of Beyond The Beacon, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Jai Agnish are joined by two gifted music ministers for a discussion about music’s impact on faith. Preston Dibble is the long-time Director of Music for the diocese. Jen Behnke, the other guest, is the part-time music coordinator at Holy Spirit Church in Pequannock. She also produces The Heart of the Ark podcast out of the Archdiocese of Newark.
Bishop Sweeney also gives a reflection on the news out of Rome regarding blessings for same-sex couples and the Declaration “Fiducia supplicans” issued by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, approved by Pope Francis.
Listen on any major podcast platform or watch on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube.