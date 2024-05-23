How students connect faith and technology in school

Seven students from Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta discuss producing their podcast, technology and the impact of artificial intelligence, leading spiritual retreats, and their student-led Bible study.
Accompanied by Father John Calabro, chaplain and teacher at Pope John, and Brian Carlson, faculty adviser and chair of the business department, the nine guests joined Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Jai Agnish, director of communications for the Paterson Diocese, for a fun conversation about these topics and more.
Listen on all major podcast platforms or watch the episode on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel.