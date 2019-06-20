Hungarian bishop visits parish

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Stephen Magyar Church here June 16 where he celebrated Mass to mark the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity with Auxiliary Bishop Frenec Cserhati, of Estergom-Budapest, Hungary, who is in charge of the pastoral care of Hungarians living abroad.
The 116-year-old parish community was founded when Hungarians of the Roman rite became a growing presence in the city of Passaic along with immigrants from Poland and Slovakia, who had flocked here to work in the flourishing textile mills. In March 1903 the parish was incorporated and named for the first Christian King of Hungary..