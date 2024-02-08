Immaculate Reception: Catholic NFL players appreciate before-game Masses celebrated by local priests

There is no time to get star-struck.
That’s because time is tight when a priest celebrates a Mass for Catholic players, coaches, and staff of an NFL team — 30 minutes at most. This past season, Father Charles Lana and Father Frank Lennie, priests of the Paterson Diocese and football fans, experienced the thrill of celebrating Mass for the N.Y. Giants and opponents of the Giants and N.Y. Jets. They shortened the Masses by trimming their homilies and eliminating liturgical music.
The tight time frame left these priests little opportunity to socialize with these gridiron greats. Father Lana, parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish in Florham Park, presided over Masses for the Giants and opponents of the Giants and Jets. Father Frank Lennie, parochial vicar of St. Anthony Parish in Hawthorne, celebrated Mass for opponents of the Giants. It gave them enough time to admire a quality in these Catholic team members beyond their athletic talents: their priority on their faith.
“It’s wonderful to see them carve out time in their busy schedule for God and prayer, the Eucharist, and fellowship. They are down to earth, respectful, and approachable,” said Father Lana, who also serves as diocesan assistant vocations director. It was the two priests’ first season celebrating Mass for the NFL. “We made Masses as convenient as possible for the teams. They appreciated that priests took time to meet their spiritual needs. It was a privilege serving them,” Father Lana said.
With the Giants and Jets knocked out of post-season play, Father Lana and Father Lennie will watch this Sunday with football fans everywhere as the San Francisco 49ers battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nev.
Another diocesan priest recommended them for the ministry, coordinated by Catholic Athletes for Christ. Father Lennie and Father Lana said they are ready to serve in the NFL next season if asked.
The Catholic Masses for visiting teams were held in a hotel conference room and often sandwiched between team meetings and dinner — or held before they departed for the game. They took place the night before or the day of a game. The priests used a table as an altar.
This past season, Father Lana celebrated Masses for the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Houston Texans, and the Giants at their training facility near MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, home of the Giants and Jets. Father Lennie celebrated liturgies for the Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys, the Miami Dolphins, and the Washington Commanders — all opponents of the Giants.
Father Lennie only recognized some of the players who came to Mass. He did notice Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Cowboys. Father Lennie often got invited to dinner with the team afterward. Sometimes, he mentions his NFL experience in his homilies during Mass at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, where he is a part-time chaplain.
“These players are taking time to care for their souls — not only their bodies. It’s a good reminder that priests need to minister to everyone,” Father Lennie said.