Adults with developmental disabilities live a life of dignity thanks to annual donor support

OAK RIDGE On the Facebook page of the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD) here, a Catholic Charities agency in the Diocese, there’s a photo of Carolina and Mindy that has collected more than 300 likes. It’s a photo of the DPD employee and DPD client next to a promotional poster that features them as models for the 2017 Bishop’s Annual Appeal. This poster can be found everywhere in parishes throughout the Diocese. The poster says it all — love and joy, expressed on the faces of the two women. Their smiles describe daily what it’s like at DPD.



The agency aims to give adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities a life of dignity and to be active and valued members of the community. The Bishop’s Annual Appeal supports the works of DPD, which allows the agency to provide help and create hope for those DPD serves.



Under the theme, “In Giving, We Receive,” the 2017 Bishop’s Annual Appeal will also help diocesan Catholic Charities agencies’ Catholic Family and Community Services and Straight and Narrow, inner-city area elementary schools at diocesan Catholic schools, diocesan seminarians and Nazareth Village, the retired priests’ residence.



Chris Brancato, director of development for DPD, said, “The Bishop’s Annual Appeal allows us to make the necessary home upgrades such as creating an environment that is more accessible to those we serve or those who become medically needy. It allows us to purchase new furniture and new electronic items for our programs. The funds allow us to let the people we serve be more active through day trips or other activities.”



Currently DPD serves more than 100 adults with disabilities throughout the Diocese of Paterson. It operates 10 group homes and two supervised apartments, the Gruenert Center, a vocational day program in Lake Hopatcong, support services for families in Sussex County and a Saturday recreational program.



DPD’s group home setting has been a model for many agencies and services that help those with disabilities. Its group homes allow these special members of society to live their lives fully integrated into the community.



DPD is always evolving to meet the needs of its clients. More than 8,000 people are on a waiting list for the personalized care and services that DPD and similar agencies provide. “Because of this it is necessary for us to grow and expand,” said Brancato.



In its effort to grow and expand recently, DPD purchased its newest group home — Walsh House, which is located in Succasunna. It is currently being upgraded and remodeled to accommodate the six individuals that will be moving into the home. Through the help of donors to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, Brancato said, “We are able to upgrade, maintain and beautify our homes so they feel like homes.”



DPD had also expanded its support coordination services, which assists 60 individuals with disabilities and their families living in Sussex County. The agency connects the families with needed services, such as group home or work placement.



Last year, DPD had literally saved the life of a 25-year-old woman named Margaret. The Beacon published a story about her plight following the death of her mother. Immediately and without hesitation, DPD provided her with a home. During his visits to parishes to speak on behalf of the Appeal, Brancato updates the faithful about Margaret. “Many challenges faced us and Margaret last year. For the first time in Margaret’s life she would have a job at our Gruenert Center. She had to get used to new house mates, staff and a more structured routine. For the first time in years, Margaret would go to doctor and dental appointments. Change is difficult for everyone, and Margaret experienced sudden and life-altering changes in a short period of time,” he said.



Kim Walter, director of Wallace House where Margaret lives, said, “What strikes me about Margaret since her move are her emotions and personality. Over a year later, she laughs and smiles and appears connected to the world and those around her. We love her and she feels loved. Margaret has made wonderful strides in all areas of her life, and we are very blessed to have her as part of the family.”



To learn more about DPD, the agency invites the faithful to join its Facebook page, which is frequently updated, or visit its website at www.dpd.org. They also encourage tours of its group homes and vocational center to see firsthand the work they do in serving those with disabilities and ensuring they are cared for with love and respect.



Brancato said, “We thank everyone who is kind enough to support the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. The support does make a difference to these lives in need. Not only those who we serve directly but their families. DPD has helped to improve the dynamics of so many families. Just learning more about the work we do has helped us.”

[To donate to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, visit www.2017appeal.org or call (973) 777-8818, ext. 215.]