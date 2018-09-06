Richard A. Sokerka

“In God We Trust” is the official motto of the United States of America. It has appeared on currency since 1864, and according to a 2003 joint poll by USA Today, CNN, and Gallup, 90 percent of Americans support the inscription “In God We Trust” on U.S. coins.



But that did not deter a group of 29 atheists from clogging up our court system with a suit claiming that “In God We Trust” violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In addition to attempting to remove “In God We Trust” from currency, the atheists also made unsuccessful litigated attempts to remove the phrase “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance.



The First Amendment says that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” But in his ruling on Aug. 28, Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minn., said that putting “In God We Trust” on currency did not establish a religion, and that it “comports with early understandings of the Establishment Clause.” Further, Gruender said, the motto appearing on money also did not constitute compulsory religious practice and was therefore not a constitutional violation. The atheists had contended that the “In God We Trust” appearing on currency was a violation of the First Amendment clause against the establishment of a state religion and a violation of their freedom of speech.



The decision upheld a lower court ruling from 2016. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a similar decision upholding the constitutionality of the phrase in May, in which the use of the motto on currency was not deemed to be compelled speech.



“In God We Trust” was made the country’s national motto in 1956, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed it into law. The phrase had appeared on currency since 1864, and appeared on paper money about 100 years later.



The non-profit law firm Becket said that crucial to the Eighth Circuit’s decision was the law group’s argument in a 2014 Supreme Court case, which stated that all Establishment Clause rulings must align with U.S. history on religion in the public square. “The good news is you no longer need to be afraid that the pennies in your pocket are gateway drugs to theocracy,” said Diana Verm, counsel at Becket.



“The Court was right to say that the First Amendment does not ban ‘In God We Trust.’ For too long, the country has been stuck in what Justice [Neil] Gorsuch once described as ‘Establishment Clause purgatory.’ The court’s decision today is a huge step towards setting things right.”



We applaud the court’s ruling. “In God We Trust” is an important part of our nation’s history. The principles upon which our nation was founded were based on our forefathers’ deep and abiding trust in God.