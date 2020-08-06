SPARTA At Pope John XXIII Regional High School here, 164 seniors had the opportunity to celebrate their graduation day at the high school’s in-person commencement ceremony July 29 on the football field. The graduation ceremony had originally been scheduled for early June, but had to be cancelled due to State mandates in place at that time related to the pandemic.
Bishop Kevin Sweeney attended the graduation and participated in the ceremonies, which followed State mandates for the wearing of masks and social distancing guidelines.