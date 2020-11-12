Installation at Passaic parish

PASSAIC Bishop Kevin Sweeney installed Father Dariusz Kaminski as pastor of St. Joseph Parish here Nov. 8 on the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time. The new pastor, a native of Poland, will serve the large Polish community at the parish.
Father Kaminski attended the Archdiocesan Major Seminary in Bialystok, Poland, and he was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 1991. He began in priestly service in Poland and came to the United States on July 10, 2000. His first assignment in the Diocese was as parochial vicar at St. Joseph. He then went to Orchard Lake Seminary in Michigan and served as dean of formation. When he returned to the Diocese, he was appointed as parochial vicar at St. Patrick Parish in Chatham. In 2007, he was appointed pastor of St. Stephen Parish in Paterson, where he served before being named pastor at St. Joseph earlier this year. He holds a Licentiate in liturgy from St. John Paul II Catholic University in Lublin, Poland.