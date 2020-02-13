Installation at Paterson Parish

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Therese Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time Feb. 8. During the visit, the Bishop installed Father Yasid Salas as pastor of St. Therese Parish.
A native of Colombia, Father Salas was ordained to the priesthood on July 1, 2017 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist by Bishop Serratelli. He first served at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown as parochial vicar. In June of 2019, he was named administrator of St. Therese and later was appointed as pastor by the Bishop.