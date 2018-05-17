Installation in Haskell

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop installs Father Golba as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish

HASKELL The faith community of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in the Haskell section of Wanaque on Saturday, May 12 welcomed Bishop Serratelli, who served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass for the Seventh Sunday of Easter. During the liturgy, the Bishop formally installed Father Greg Golba, as pastor of the Upper Passaic County parish.



Bishop Serratelli had appointed Father Golba as pastor of St. Francis, where he had previously served as parish administrator, effective Sept. 3, 2017, for a period of six years.



Other concelebrants of the Mass included Father Golba, Father David McDonnell, pastor of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Sparta; Father Pawel Tomczyk, director of Catholic Campus Ministry at William Paterson University, Wayne; Father Michal Rybinski, parochial vicar of St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish, Chester; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.