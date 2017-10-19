Installation Mass

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop installs Father Jared Brogan as pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Parish

MOUNTAIN LAKES Bishop Serratelli installed Father Jared Brogan as pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Church here Oct. 14 during the 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass that the Bishop celebrated for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Father Brogan, a native of Brooklyn, was ordained by the Bishop on May 28, 2011. He first served at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown and later served as parochial vicar of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Clifton. Father Brogan also served as the Diocese’s assistant vocations director. In 2015, he was named administrator of St. Catherine’s before being named pastor last December. His installation occurs during the parish’s observation of its 60th anniversary.