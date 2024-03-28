Interim phase listening sessions in Paterson Diocese enable faithful to share their visions of the C

A LISTENING CHURCH The Paterson Diocese held interim phase listening sessions on March 18 in the St. John Paul II Pastoral Center in Clifton, and March 23 in St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. These final two of three sessions were part of the broader Church's Synod on Synodality process. Participants were divided into small groups to share their visions of the Church. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and other diocesan officials participated. Scenes of the St. John Paul II Pastoral Center session are shown at top of this page and photographs of the St. Paul Inside the Walls session appear at the bottom of this page.