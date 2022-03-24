Irish eyes were smiling as St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns in Morristown

MORRISTOWN To the delight of the Irish by blood or by heart, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade here returned March 19 after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and a weather delay. The parade stepped off at noon at Morristown Town Hall. The parade route followed down South Street to the Morristown Green and continued along Washington Street to Morristown High School. Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish in Morristown, joined the parade along with many parishioners from Assumption and other neighboring parishes.