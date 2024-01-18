Is ‘the Lord calling the youth?’

BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
During the past week on our liturgical calendar, on Wednesday, “of the First Week in Ordinary Time” (Jan. 10), and on the “Second Sunday in Ordinary Time” (Jan. 14), we heard the same Scripture passage for the First Reading at Mass. The passage, sometimes referred to as “The Call of Samuel,” is from the third chapter of the First Book of Samuel (1 Sm. 3:1–10, 19). This scripture passage became one of my personal favorites during the years I served as Vocation Director (in the Diocese of Brooklyn). When I visited high school classes or youth groups to speak about “vocations,” I would often begin with a prayer and read “The Call of Samuel” as part of the prayer and as an introduction to the topic of “listening to God” and “hearing His call.”
Rather than trying to summarize the story, I have asked that it be printed in full (see below) for reference. One of my favorite parts of the passage, which I continue to try to share with young people and with anyone who is striving to draw closer to God in prayer, is the words and advice that Eli (eventually) gives to young Samuel: “… if you are called, reply ‘Speak, LORD, for your servant is listening.’ ”
If, like Eli, our younger days may be behind us, we need to remember that all young people, whether they realize it or not, need an “Eli” in their lives. Young people need parents, grandparents, catechists, priests and religious, coaches, and other adults who want the best for them and can give them good advice and encouragement as they are trying to figure out their “path” in life. Also, like Eli, just because we may have lived many years does not always mean that we see or understand things as clearly as we might hope. It took the Lord and Samuel three tries to “get through” to Eli before he “… understood that the Lord was calling the youth.” Yet, when Eli came to this understanding, in a few words, he encouraged young Samuel to reply (in prayer) with trust, openness, courage, and generosity.
For many decades, many in the Church have talked about a “Vocation crisis” because there are fewer young women and men who are considering the “Lord’s call” to serve the Church as consecrated religious sisters and brothers or as priests. With some important exceptions, it is true that, in the United States (and Europe), the number of men entering the seminary and the number of men and women entering religious communities or congregations has decreased significantly. There are many reasons that can explain this decrease. A materialistic culture, abuse scandals, changes in morality, particularly sexual morality, and parents having fewer children are just some of the factors that have led to the decrease in numbers. At the same time, despite the challenges, there are young people who are excited about their faith, are open to God’s call, and have the courage, generosity, and support to be able to say with Samuel, “Here I am, you called me?” Many of these young (and not so young) people just need an “Eli,” a trusted loved one, parent or grandparent, mentor or role model who will encourage them to “listen” to the Lord in prayer and to “not be afraid” to respond to the Lord’s call.
At this time, I am asking the help of “Eli’s” throughout our diocese to think and pray about the young people in your family, parish, or school who have the qualities of kindness, generosity, and a willingness to serve that often indicate that the “Lord could be calling the youth” to priesthood or religious life. I don’t believe that the so-called “Vocation Crisis” is due to the Lord calling fewer young people, but that the “noisy-ness” and other aspects of our culture make it more and more difficult for young people to hear and respond to the Lord’s call. Samuel had the gift of awareness that made him open to hearing God’s voice. But Samuel needed Eli to help him discern and respond to God’s call. If we never ask a young person who exhibits the qualities of a priestly or religious vocation what their hopes for the future are, they may not feel confident enough to discern God’s invitation further.
In addition to a fondness for “The Call of Samuel” Scripture passage, another blessing of the years I served as Vocation Director was the opportunity to help organize an annual “Bishop’s Discernment Retreat.” I became Vocation Director in 2004. I believe it was in 2006 that Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio began leading a weekend Discernment Retreat for young men who were open to the possibility that they could be called to the priesthood. It was always a wonderful experience to see the young men having the time in prayer, in a quiet place, listening to and getting to know Bishop DiMarzio, one another, and some of our priests and seminarians. Most importantly, it was a wonderful opportunity for them to have some quiet time listening to the Lord.
I am very grateful to Father Ed Rama and Father Charlie Lana, our Vocation Director and Assistant Vocation Director, along with others who are helping to organize my first “Bishop’s Discernment Retreat” as bishop. I would also be most grateful to pastors, priests, and others who will invite and encourage young men to attend the retreat. I look forward to leading the weekend retreat, from March 1–3, from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon, at the Loyola Retreat Center in Morristown. Click here for more information and to register.
Eli needed to be “woken up” three times before he understood that Samuel was being called by the Lord and could give Samuel the advice. At Mass this past Sunday, we were invited multiple times to “consider the Lord’s call. We prayed Psalm 40, to which we responded, “Here am I, Lord, I come to do your will.” In the Second Reading from Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians, we were reminded that we are called to be “joined to the Lord,” so that we may “become(s) one Spirit with him.” In the Gospel (Jn. 1:35–42), we heard an account of the “Call of the First Apostles” (Andrew and Peter).
As we pray and work for an increase in Vocations to priesthood and consecrated religious life, I ask you to pray that God will bless our efforts, especially the upcoming Discernment Retreat. Please consider being an “Eli” (or Andrew), inviting a young person to consider and be open to God’s call, to hear and respond to Jesus, who “calls us by name.”
1 Sm 3:1–10, 19–20
During the time young Samuel was minister to the LORD under Eli, a revelation of the LORD was uncommon and vision infrequent.
One day Eli was asleep in his usual place. His eyes had lately grown so weak that he could not see.
The lamp of God was not yet extinguished, and Samuel was sleeping in the temple of the LORD where the ark of God was.
The LORD called to Samuel, who answered, “Here I am.”
Samuel ran to Eli and said, “Here I am. You called me.” “I did not call you,” Eli said. “Go back to sleep.” So he went back to sleep.
Again the LORD called Samuel, who rose and went to Eli. “Here I am,” he said. “You called me.” But Eli answered, “I did not call you, my son. Go back to sleep.”
At that time Samuel was not familiar with the LORD, because the LORD had not revealed anything to him as yet.
The LORD called Samuel again, for the third time. Getting up and going to Eli, he said, “Here I am. You called me.” Then Eli understood that the LORD was calling the youth.
So Eli said to Samuel, “Go to sleep, and if you are called, reply, ‘Speak, LORD, for your servant is listening.’ ” When Samuel went to sleep in his place,
the LORD came and revealed his presence, calling out as before, “Samuel, Samuel!” Samuel answered, “Speak, for your servant is listening.”
Samuel grew up, and the LORD was with him, not permitting any word of his to be without effect.