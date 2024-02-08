Jerry Jenkins had wild success in the 90s; now it’s happening again with his son and The Chosen

Featured on this episode is 21-time bestselling author Jerry B. Jenkins, who has written over 200 books, including his latest entitled, “The Chosen: And I Will Give You Rest.” It’s the third book in a series based on the record-breaking television series created by his son, Dallas Jenkins. Jerry opens up about his son’s success with The Chosen and why he thinks the series is so popular. Jerry also discusses the last time “lightning struck” the family with the wild success of the Left Behind series, which he co-authored with Tim LaHaye between 1995 and 2007. He and Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney reflect on the power of biblical fiction to draw people to Jesus. They also talk baseball because Jerry was a former newspaper sportswriter who began covering sports at the age of 14. He went on to write sports biographies (Hank Aaron, Walter Payton, Nolan Ryan, and Orel Hershiser).
Bishop Sweeney also reflects on the tragic suicide death of Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik, his funeral, and Church teaching regarding Catholic burials in such situations.
