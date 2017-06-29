‘Jewel Of The Diocese’

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Cathedral opens doors for the first time in seven years

PATERSON Saturday, June 24 was a day of great joy and rejoicing like no other in its 80-year history for the Diocese of Paterson as Bishop Serratelli led the rededication Mass for the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. The cathedral doors opened Saturday for the first time since September 2010, when ceiling tiles and plaster fell in the nave of the cathedral.



In his welcoming remarks, the Bishop Serratelli told those assembled, “What a great day to fill this magnificent cathedral with so many of our faithful. As you know our cathedral, 147 years old, began to crumble under the weight of all those years. For the last seven years, the whole Diocese has worked hard to rebuild, to renovate and to make this a fitting place for God. We gather to give praise to him for God has given us a beautiful day, a beautiful cathedral, a beautiful Diocese.”



The ticket-only event, which filled the cathedral to capacity and then some, was also the first event ever live streamed by the Diocese to its website, www.rcdop.org, where it is now archived and available for viewing. More than 1,500 people from around the world watched the live streaming of the Mass Saturday.



Msgr. James Mahoney, vicar general of the diocese and moderator of the Curia, led the handing over the cathedral church to the Bishop, assisted by representatives of the restoration work: Debbie White, parishioner of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel in Cedar Knolls, presented a record of financial sacrifices; Arthur John Sikula, consulting architect, presented architectural drawings; Edward Zucchi, general contractor, presented the notes and minutes complied; Dennis Rodano, diocesan business and facilities project manager, presented a stone from the foundation, and Rebeca Ruiz-Ulloa, diocesan architect, presented a hard hat as a reminder of the hard work of the women and men who contributed to the cathedral restoration. Finally, Msgr. Mahoney presented Bishop Serratelli with symbolic keys to the cathedral.



During the Introductory Rites, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, sent greetings from Pope Francis and said, “At the beginning of this dedication of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, on the solemnity of the nativity of his birth, we have cause for rejoicing. This cathedral filled with beauty possesses an architecture and spirituality which causes us to rejoice just as John the Baptist rejoiced leaping in his mother’s womb at the encounter of Jesus Christ in the womb of the Virgin.”



The Papal Nuncio added, “The work we see is physical and it should find its spiritual counterpart in your hearts. We see the finished product of stone and wood so too your lives should reveal the handy work of God’s grace.”



Before the Liturgy of the Word, the Bishop blessed water and then blessed the congregation and the walls of the cathedral with holy water.



An invitation to prayer followed that was led by the Bishop and the Litany of the Saints was sung by the Diocesan Choir as the congregation knelt. After a prayer of dedication, the Bishop anointed the altar and the walls of the cathedral with Sacred Chrism, assisted by vicars of the Paterson Diocese. Bishop Serratelli then incensed the altar and deacons of the Diocese assisted in the lighting of the altar and the rest of the cathedral as the choir sang, “I am the light.”



Reflecting the rich diversity found in the Paterson Diocese, members of the Church of Paterson dressed in native garb and presented the Offertory gifts to the Bishop.



During the Mass, Bishop Serratelli consecrated the new altar, a rite that formally recognizes that a church building exists as a site for the celebration of the Eucharist as reflected in the processional song, “Go Up to the Altar of God,” which was sung by the Diocesan Choir, directed by Preston Dibble, diocesan director of music.



After Communion, the inauguration of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel took place. A procession, with seminarians, deacons, priests and the faithful of the Paterson Diocese dressed in the native garb of their homelands, were followed by Bishop Serratelli carrying the Blessed Sacrament. At the end of the procession, the Bishop placed the Blessed Sacrament in the new tabernacle.



Near the conclusion of the dedication Mass, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, D.C.; Bishop Emeritus Frank J. Rodimer and Archbishop Emeritus John J. Myers of Newark offered remarks.



Cardinal McCarrick said, “I see this church as a living church. St. John’s is not just a part of the City of Paterson. It’s the heart of this city.”



Bishop Serratelli was homilist for the Mass.

