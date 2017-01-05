Richard A. Sokerka

﻿Joy can be contagious That’s the message that Pope Francis delivered to young Catholics recently.



“Proclaiming to all the love and tenderness of Jesus, you become apostles of the joy of the Gospel. And joy is contagious,” he told the youths.



The Pope told them to reflect on the Nativity of Jesus Christ: “The birth of Jesus is announced as a great joy, originating from the discovery that God loves us and, through the birth of Jesus, made himself close to us to save us. We are beloved by God. What a wonderful thing!”



He reminded them that “when we are a little sad, when it seems that everything is going wrong, when a friend disappoints us — or rather, when we disappoint ourselves — let us think ‘God loves me’, ‘God never abandons me.’” He added: “God is always faithful and never ceases to love us even when we stray.



He encouraged the youth to be ambassadors of joy by surrounding those they encounter each day with joy.



Before the youth ended their visit, Pope Francis, who turned 80 Dec, 17, gave them some grandfatherly advice and a homework assignment: to share joy with their grandparents. “Speak often with your grandparents,” he said. “Ask them many things, listen to them: they have the memory of history, the experience of life, and for this reason it will be a great gift that will help you on your path to be joyful.”



And if youth interact more often with their grandparents, think of the joy it will bring to their elders.