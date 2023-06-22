June 24th: Our Patronal Feast Day, Priesthood Ordinations, and a historic day for our Country

BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
“Convergence is a sign of the Holy Spirit.” I learned that phrase from a priest who taught me in high school and who has become a mentor and friend. I am not sure whether it is a theological opinion that has been developed over the centuries or if it is a more “personal belief” of my priest friend, but I think a theological argument could certainly be made that particular things “coming together” (convergence) could very well be a sign of the guidance and presence of the Holy Spirit. That phrase has come to my mind and entered my prayer at various times, and this coming Saturday, June 24, 2023, is one of those occasions. On Saturday, we will have a “double celebration” here in our Diocese. We will be celebrating our “Patronal Feast Day,” the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, and two new priests will be ordained for our Diocese. On the same day, June 24, on a national level, we will mark the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s “Dobbs” decision, which overturned the Jan. 22, 1973 “Roe v. Wade” decision, which had made abortion legal throughout the whole country. I would like to offer a few thoughts on each of these important moments and reflect on what the Holy Spirit may be saying to and/or asking of us as the three moments will “converge.”
“… But Mary said to the angel, “How can this be, since I have no relations with a man?” And the angel said to her in reply, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. Therefore the child to be born will be called holy, the Son of God. And behold, Elizabeth, your relative, has also conceived a son in her old age, and this is the sixth month for her who was called barren; for nothing will be impossible for God.”
Lk 1:34–37
Since Elizabeth was in her “sixth month” at the time of the Annunciation, when Mary conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit, the Church marks John the Baptist’s “Birthday” (Nativity) three months later, or sixth months before Christmas. There is a beautiful sermon by St. Augustine, which is part of the “Office of Readings” of the Liturgy of the Office for the “Solemnity” on June 24. The sermon begins with these words:
“The church observes the birth of John as a hallowed event. We have no such commemoration for any other fathers, but it is significant that we celebrate the birthdays of John and Jesus. This day cannot be passed by. And even if my explanation does not match the dignity of the feast, you may still meditate on it with great depth and profit.”
The full text of the sermon can be found here.
On the website of our Diocesan Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, you can read about the Cathedral’s history: “On December 9, 1937, Pope Pius XI named the Church of St. John the Baptist as the Cathedral, or seat of the Bishop for the new Catholic Diocese of Paterson which he established on that day.” https://rcdopcathedral.org/cathedral-history
Since our Diocesan Cathedral is dedicated to St. John the Baptist, our Diocesan (Patronal) Feast Day is June 24, the day when the whole Church celebrates John’s Birth (Nativity).
“Thank God and Bishop Serratelli!” — Those are words that I have found myself repeating more and more, as the Church of our Diocese has so much for which to be grateful and, in a particular way, so much of the vibrancy of our Diocesan Church is thanks to the leadership and ministry of our Bishop emeritus, Bishop Arthur Serratelli. While we could compose a long list of the ways in which Bishop Serratelli’s dedicated and visionary leadership has been a blessing for our Church, on the top of that list is Bishop Serratelli’s promotion of and work for priestly vocations.
On June 24, I will have the privilege and honor of ordaining Deacons Starli Casteanos and Krzysztof Tyszko as priests for our Diocese. With their ordinations, I will have ordained 16 new priests for our Diocese in less than three years. This is a clear example of what the Word of God teaches us in Jn 4:37, “For here the saying is verified that ‘One sows and another reaps.’ ” Bishop Serratelli and many others have “sown the seeds” of these vocations, and the Church of our Diocese is “reaping” the good fruits of their labors.
To celebrate Priesthood Ordinations on our Diocesan Feast Day adds to the joy of the occasion, but to celebrate the priestly ordination of these two men on the Solemnity of the Nativity of John the Baptist can also “teach” us to be open to the mystery of God’s call and God’s plan in each of our lives. Just as God chose Mary and St. Joseph for Jesus, God called Elizabeth and Zechariah to be the parents of John, who would “prepare the way of the Lord.” We should pray in gratitude for the parents, grandparents, and families of Deacons Starli and Krzysztof for nurturing and supporting their response to God’s call. As I have gotten to know these two men and their “vocation stories,” we also should be grateful to and recognize their pastors and parish communities. Father Eider Reyes and the people of St. Anthony’s parish in Paterson have been so much a part of Starli’s life and vocation. In the same way, Father Stefan Las and the parishioners of Holy Rosary parish in Passaic have nurtured and supported Krzysztof throughout the years, before and during his seminary formation.
“Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the 2022 Supreme Court case that reversed Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, the decisions that originally asserted the fundamental right to an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus. Dobbs v. Jackson states that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; and, the authority to regulate abortion is “returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
One year ago, in 2022, June 24 was a Friday. According to the Church’s Liturgical Calendar, there were two Feast Days on June 24, 2022 — it was the Nativity of John the Baptist, and it was the Friday after the Feast of Corpus Christi, so it was the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. I am not sure if there was ever a stronger argument for “convergence being a sign of the Holy Spirit” than the “Dobbs” decision being delivered and announced on June 24, 2022. When did John first “recognize” the presence of Jesus? When he “leaped” in his mother’s womb, when Mary’s greeting “reached (Elizabeth’s) ears” (Lk 1:44); when both John and Jesus were “unborn children” in their mother’s womb.
While the “Dobbs” decision was certainly welcome, it also “teaches” us that “changing laws” is only one part of building a “Culture of Life” in the midst of what sadly seems to be, more and more, a “Culture of Death.” We need to ask for the inspiration and gifts of the Holy Spirit, that the Lord might use us as instruments to touch and change people’s hearts so that all may see that life begins at the moment of conception. We need to truly “Walk with Moms in Need,” offering to expectant Moms and families all the love, support, and help that they may need to say “Yes” to the gift of life. Sadly, since the “Dobbs” decision, while many states have passed and are striving to pass laws that protect the unborn child — and offer help and support to Moms and families, many other states, such as our own State of New Jersey, have become all the more adamant in their support for and promotion of abortion on demand, with little or no restrictions.
As we approach and will celebrate our Patronal Feast Day, I ask all the faithful of the Diocese to pray for our two new priests and for an increase in vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life. As we will celebrate the Birth of John the Baptist, let us reflect on God’s call and God’s plan in each of our lives, asking the Lord, with the help of the Holy Spirit, for the Grace and guidance to continue to build a “Culture of Life,” as we joyfully share the Good News of the Gospel.