Richard A. Sokerka

﻿M﻿ore and more in our secularized society, religious displays in public, especially at Christmas, are being targeted for not being politically correct in an attempt to erase the real meaning of Christmas from the public’s eye.



That’s why the Knights of Columbus’ annual Advent campaign reminding Americans to “Keep Christ in Christmas” is so important.



The campaign’s list of initiatives includes English and Spanish-language radio spots encouraging people to remember Christmas is a religious holiday and not to lose sight of that. The knights are also promoting the campaign by sponsoring public service announcements for television networks, local broadcast stations and cable systems to air in addition to placing billboards and signs on public display, sponsoring Nativity scenes and selling religious Christmas cards and car bumper stickers.



The “Keep Christ in Christmas” campaign has a long history. The knights have been doing it every Advent since the 1960s. It was originally organized by the Christian Mothers of Milwaukee, an organization which later became the Council of Catholic Women.



We need to remind others that we celebrate Christmas by giving gifts to each other because it is the day on which we celebrate the greatest gift of all time: God’s gift of his son to the world.



The “Keep Christ in Christmas” campaign underlines the first six letters in the word Christmas and it is well worth reminding people about its true meaning.



This Advent, follow the lead of the knights. Wear your faith on your sleeve for all to see. Don’t just stop at saying “Merry Christmas” when you are greeted with “Happy Holidays.” Let everyone know of our deep and abiding faith that on Christmas Day, Our Savior was born to us all in Bethlehem — and that Jesus is the one and only reason for the season.