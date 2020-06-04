Knights filled with joy

CLIFTON The story of Father Michael McGivney is like a page from history that could be written today. The Knights of Columbus founder died of pneumonia on Aug. 14, 1890 — two days after his 38th birthday — after falling ill serving his people amid a coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Pope Francis had approved the beatification of the Connecticut-born priest and local Knights of Columbus councils were filled with joy at the news that Father McGivney is a step closer to sainthood and will soon be declared “Blessed.”
Year after year, there is a strong presence of the Knights of Columbus standing up for the lives of the unborn at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. That support for the unborn is providential in that the Pope recognized a miracle through Father McGivney’s intercession involving an unborn child in the United States who in 2015 was healed in utero of a life-threatening condition after prayers by his family to Father McGivney.
“I am overjoyed with this next step in the process of Father Michael McGivney’s journey to sainthood. Our prayers are answered,” said Jim Sweeney, state advocate for the N.J. State Council Knights of Columbus and a member of the Father Joseph A. Cassidy Council 6100 in Budd Lake. “The Knights have been known for their service to the community and Church in times of need, as most recently exemplified with this pandemic. The dedication, service and spirituality of the Knight’s is directly attributable to our founder, Father Michael McGivney, whose vision was to unify his parish members to address the poverty and discrimination faced by the immigrant community in New Haven, Conn. His founding of the Knights of Columbus is in itself a miracle that has brought love, support and faith to those in need throughout the world.”
Sharing similar sentiments was Nick Cutrone, a third degree member of the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Council 13677 in Sparta and fourth degree knight in the Dominick Calabrese Assembly 2716. “The news about the beatification of Father Michael McGivney is something that Knights of Columbus, Columbiettes, Columbian Squires and Squire Roses have been praying for, for many years,” Cutrone said. “At our new member induction ceremonies, we hand out a prayer card that is dedicated to the cause of sainthood for Father McGivney. It is very moving emotionally. This is a major milestone for the Knights of Columbus and I am proud to be an active member of the order.”
A date will soon be set for the beatification Mass, which will take place in Connecticut where Father McGivney spent his entire priesthood in parish ministry.
Jack Houston, grand knight for the St. Philip the Apostle Council 11671, Clifton, said, “Father Michael McGivney is a model and example for the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic community, and all people that a meaningful life is a life for others based on charity and unity.
“For the 21st century, Father McGivney’s life offers to the Knights a renewed way of offering service to everyone in need — that charity and unity are inclusive for all people of our local and national communities,” said Houston.
Nearly a century before the Second Vatican Council, Father McGivney’s prescient vision empowered the laity to serve the Church and neighbor in a new way. Today, the Knights of Columbus is one of the largest Catholic organizations in the world with 2 million members in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia and Europe.
Michael Leyden, a member of the Long Valley Council 10419, said, “Father McGivney was a young priest and while he only lived a short time on earth, he accomplished so much to care for others. Because of his vision, being a Knight has provided me an opportunity to put my faith into action. Working with our pastors and our parish communities, we are able to take our charitable endeavors into the community at large not just helping Catholics.”
Born of Irish immigrant parents in 1852 in Waterbury, Conn., Father McGivney was a central figure in the dramatic growth of the Church in the United States in the late 19th century. Ordained in Baltimore in 1877, he ministered to a heavily Irish-American and immigrant community in the then-Diocese of Hartford. At a time of anti-Catholic sentiment, he worked tirelessly to keep his flock close to the faith in part by finding practical solutions to their many problems — spiritual and temporal alike. With a group of the leading Catholic men of New Haven, he founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882 at St. Mary Parish to provide spiritual support for Catholic men and financial resources for families that had suffered the loss of their breadwinner.
For many Knights, the organization is a true fraternity. Leyden was especially grateful Father McGivney founded the Knights as he grieves the recent passing of his father, Francis Leyden. “I lost my father to COVID-19. During this challenging time, I have counted on my brother Knights for support. Now more than ever I count on the Knights as we work through this pandemic,” he told The Beacon.
A true legacy to Father McGivney, Knights of Columbus councils throughout the Diocese continue to support their parishes, local organization and diocesan Catholic Charities. Just recently, the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council provided $25,000 in emergency aid to support the food pantries of diocesan Catholic Charities.
“Father McGivney has inspired generations of Catholic men to roll up their sleeves and put their faith into action,” said Supreme Knight Carl Anderson. “He was decades ahead of his time in giving the laity an important role within the Church. Today, his spirit continues to share the extraordinary charitable work of Knights as they continue to serve those on the margins of society as he served widows and orphans in the 1880s.”
For any man who would like to join the Knights of Columbus, Houston said, “The Knights of Columbus offers men a place to lead their families and parish communities in faith and service and put their Catholic faith into action. The Knights of Columbus, using the example of Father Michael McGivney, inspire member Knights, parishes, and families to make a meaningful difference in local, state, and communities throughout the United States.”
Women interested in being part of the organization can join the Columbiettes, which has several councils established in the Diocese. There are also two groups for youth — the Columbian Squires and the Squire Roses.
“I am truly moved and feel blessed to be part of the Knights of Columbus and know that I will soon be able to say, ‘Our organization was founded by a saint.’ Through his vision we are on the forefront of helping those in need throughout the world, but more importantly within our communities, parishes and families,” Sweeney said.