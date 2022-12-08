Knights of Columbus honor bishop, diocesan priests
The Paterson Federation Knights of Columbus held their annual Pride in Our Priests dinner at the Hanover Manor in East Hanover on Nov. 21. The federation encourages member councils to invite local parish priests. It’s a way to honor clergy for their service to the community. Pictured at the dinner are (standing, from left): Father Leonardo Jaramillo, pastor of St. Paul Parish in Clifton; Father Misael Jaramillo, administrator of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Clifton; Emiliano Pastrana; Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney; Jim Sweeney, the Knights’ state treasurer; Dr. Rodulfo Moises; and (sitting, from left): Laura Gallego, mother of Father Leonardo and Father Misael; Rose Moises; and Hillary Pastrana.