Large contingent of pro-lifers pray at Mass, march for life to be voice for unborn

BRANCHVILLE More than 300 Catholics from around the Diocese bundled up against frigid temperatures the morning of Jan. 21 to join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney for a March for Life on the streets around Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Church here. Their hearts were on fire with a love for God’s precious children in the womb and a passion for protecting them. On that day, many participants — from young people to senior citizens — carried the sadness and righteous indignation over the passage of a N.J. law that permanently solidifies the right to an abortion up to birth, which Gov. Phil Murphy (D), a Catholic, signed into law Jan. 13.
During the Mass for Life that Bishop Sweeney presided over in OLQP Church before the march, he acknowledged in his homily the anger and sadness of Catholics of the Diocese over the passage and signing of the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act. He urged them to show “compassion, gentleness, and forgiveness as God does,” even to the politicians, who “don’t lead us as they should.” The Mass and March for Life was held on Jan. 21 in solidarity with the 49th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., which included local participants, to mark the Jan. 22, 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal.
“We gather on this beautiful day. It’s a little chilly, but the sun is shining to remind us of the gift of life. We pray for the conversion of hearts and pray for leaders in the United States to make laws that reflect the dignity of life from conception to natural death,” Bishop Sweeney said in his opening remarks to a standing-room-only congregation. In his homily, he said, “We hope that the U.S. Supreme Court rights this wrong [by overturning Roe v. Wade] soon. We must pray for the conversion of hearts but also for the conversion of our own hearts — for the gifts of the Holy Spirit of understanding and wisdom,” he said.
Sometimes in their “righteous anger and sadness” over abortion, pro-lifers “miss the whole picture and the message that needs to be communicated”: “speaking the truth but with love,” Bishop Sweeney said in his homily. In addition, advocates for life need let every mother with an unplanned pregnancy, especially those who feel alone, know that they can provide the support that they need so “she can say ‘yes’ to the gift of life,” he said.
Listening to the Bishop at the Mass for Life was a wide spectrum of churchgoers, among them clergy, religious, and laity, including a few pro-life politicians, parents with their children, homeschool families, and students of Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta. The many priests, who concelebrated the liturgy with Bishop Sweeney, included Father Philip-Michael Tangorra, OLQP pastor. The Mass was livestreamed.
After the Mass, most churchgoers braved 20-degree temperatures to join the Bishop for the march, which crossed Rt. 206 in front of the church and circled around side streets nearby. Bishop Sweeney walked under a canopy with a monstrance that contained the Blessed Sacrament, led by the Color Guard of Knights of Columbus from Don Bosco Council No. 7784. Protected by State Police escort, marchers processed along the route, many displaying signs with slogans, such as “Equal Rights for Babies in the Womb,” praying the rosary, or singing “Amazing Grace.” A few motorists blew their horns in support of the pro-life cause.
Marchers then returned to OLQP’s parish hall for hot dogs and snacks, before viewing the pro-life movie “Gimme Shelter.” Many marchers expressed frustration with the administrations of President Biden and N.J. Gov. Murphy, both Democrats with Catholic roots, who are both staunchly pro-abortion. The Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act passed the N.J. Senate and Assembly on straight Democrat party vote. Marchers also seemed hopeful about the U.S. Supreme Court, which last month denied abortion providers’ latest request to block Texas’ restrictive abortion law.
Among the marchers, who warmed up in OLQP’s parish hall, was Lynn Drazin of Our Lady of the Magnificat Parish in Kinnelon, who suffered five miscarriages and has two adopted children.
“It was a good turnout for the march and the Mass was beautiful,” said Drazin, who expressed “justified anger over 49 years of legalized abortion. We have the spiritual weapons — Divine Mercy, the rosary, and the Eucharist — and we need to use them against abortion. We need leaders, who represent what God needs to be represented,” she said.
After the March, Dominic Scavullo, a Pope John sophomore, talked to The Beacon about joy of attending his first March for Life in Washington in 2020 with his mother and seeing former President Donald Trump appear live to address the crowd, the first president to do so.
“It was a great experience,” said Scavullo, 16. “This cause matters to me — and to the world. I’m confident that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn it,” he said.
In the parish hall was David Silverthorne, deputy mayor of Frankford Township, who sits on OLQP’s pastoral council with his wife, Elizabeth. Together, they have three children, 12, 13, and 15 years old.
“We are at war on every level of government. It’s important for us to raise our voices for those who can’t to protect life from cradle to grave — the whole spectrum,” Silverthorne said.
Father Tangorra took a moment from talking with Silverthorne to speak with The Beacon, praising Bishop Sweeney’s “inspiring, heartfelt, and beautiful words in his homily.
“The Bishop showed the sadness and frustration that we feel, because of what the N.J. Legislature and Gov. Murphy have done. But we are also blessed to have a Bishop, who has the wisdom to make sure that we do not sin because of their sins. Then, the devil wins a double victory,” Father Tangorra said.