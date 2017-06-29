Largest ordination class in U.S.

Bishop to ordain 13 men; largest class in U.S.

PATERSON The largest ordination class of any diocese or archdiocese in the entire United States this year will be ordained by Bishop Serratelli on Saturday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.



The Bishop will call 11 transitional deacons of the Paterson Diocese and two Benedictine brothers to the priesthood — a class of 13 ordinandi, the largest in the nation in 2017. It will also be the first class to be ordained in the newly renovated cathedral, which was rededicated by the Bishop June 24, on the feast day of St. John the Baptist.



During the Rite of Ordination, steeped in the traditions of the early Church, Bishop Serratelli will serve as the main celebrant and homilist. He will ordain the following transitional deacons as priests of the Diocese:



Rev. Mr. Michal Dykalski, Rev. Mr. Marcin Kania, Rev. Mr. Marcin Nurek, Rev. Mr. Sylwester Pierzak and Rev. Mr. Michal Rybiński of Poland; Rev. Mr. Javier Bareño, Rev. Mr. Cesar Jaramillo, Rev. Mr. Henry Pinto, and Rev. Mr. Yasid Salas of Colombia; Rev. Mr. Cerilo Javinez of the Philippines; and Rev. Mr. Andrew Burns of Florida. The Bishop will also ordain two Benedictine brothers of St. Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, as priests of that order: Joseph A. Voltaggio and Demetrius Michael Thomas.



Well-wishers — family, friends, priests and religious of the Diocese, members of the parishes where the transitional deacons have served and the faithful of the diocese — are invited to attend the ordination as a sign of encouragement to the newly ordained priests.



Following are brief biographies on the 13 men to be ordained:



Rev. Mr. Javier Bareño was born in Santa Rosa del Sur, Bolivar, Colombia, and is the son of Rafael Antonio Bareño and Emma Castillo. His home parish is Our Lady of Pompei, Paterson. He was graduated from the high-school minor seminary, Cristo Sacerdote in Yarumal, Colombia. He earned a degree in philosophy from Cristo Sacerdote and the University Catolica del Norte, Colombia. He had theology studies at the University Catolica de Oriente, Colombia, and English as a Second Language studies at Rutgers University, Newark. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Cromwell, Conn. and a master’s degree in divinity from Holy Apostles College & Seminary. He served his transitional diaconate year at Our Lady of Pompei, Paterson.



Rev. Mr. Andrew Burns is the son of Peter and Charlotte Burns. His home parish is St. Rose of Lima, East Hanover. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida State University, and a certificate in philosophy from Seton Hall University, South Orange. He was awarded his Sacred Theology degree from Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome. His work experience includes patient care technician and unit representative at Overlook Hospital, Summit.



Rev. Mr. Michal Dykalski was born in Poland and is the son of Jacek and Barbara Dykalski of Zdunska Wola, Poland. His home parish is St. Pius X, Montville. He attended the Conventual Franciscan Seminary, Lodz, Poland; Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University in Warszawa, Poland, Theological Institute in Krakow, Poland and Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Cromwell, Conn.



Rev. Mr. Cerilo Javinez, born in Palanas, Marbate City, Philippines, is the son of Efren M. and Lucerfida P. Javinez. His home parish is St. Clement Pope & Martyr, Rockaway Township. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Catholic studies from Seton Hall University, South Orange, and a master of divinity degree from Immaculate Conception Seminary, South Orange, and a master’s degree in systematic theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary.



Rev. Mr. Cesar D. Jaramillo is the son of Julio C. and Luz A. Jaramillo. He was born in Medellin, Colombia. His home parish is St. Anthony of Padua, Passaic. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Catholic studies from Seton Hall University, South Orange, and a baccalaureate in Sacred Theology from Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome, and his Licentiate in Canon Law from Pontifical Gregorian University.



Rev. Mr. Marcin Kania is the son of the late Jan and late Krystyna Kania. He was born in Dębica, Poland. His parish in the Diocese is Assumption, Morristown, and in Poland: Parafia p.w. Wszystkich Świetych w Straszęcinie. He attended the Seminary of Tarnow in Poland; Ss. Cyril and Methodius Seminary and Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Cromwell, Conn.



Rev. Mr. Marcin Nurek, born in Starogard, Gdanski, Poland, is the son of Andrzej and Helena Nurek. His parish is Sacred Heart, Dover. He attended novitiate and seminary studies in the Pauline’s Order, Krakow, Poland and Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Krakow, Poland where he earned a master’s degree in theology and a Licentiate in Sacred Theology in the Bible. He served during his diaconate year at Sacred Heart and Holy Rosary parishes, Dover.



Rev. Mr. Sylwester Pierzak is the son of Henryk and Marianna Pierzak. Born in Kalisz, Poland, his home parish is St. Lawrence the Martyr, Chester. He attended Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University, Warsaw, Poland and Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Cromwell, Conn., where he earned a master’s degree in dogmatic theology.



Rev. Mr. Henry Mauricio Pinto is the son of Henry Pinto Sanchez of Bogota, Colombia, and Mercedes Aviles Rojas of Guadalupe Huila, Colombia. His home parish is St. Joseph, West Milford. He completed his philosophy studies at Cristo Sacerdote Seminary, Yarumal, Antioquia, Colombia and English as a Second Language at Rutgers University, Newark. He earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Cromwell, Conn., and his master of divinity degree there.



Rev. Mr. Michał Rybiński is the son of Krzysztof and Liliana Rybinski and was born in Szczecinek, Poland. His home parish is St. Rose of Lima, East Hanover. He studied for the priesthood at Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Cromwell, Conn.



Rev. Mr. Yasid Salas is the son of Ramiro Salas of Montelibano, Colombia, and Nancy Restrepo. A native of Colombia, his home parish is St. Brendan/St. George, Clifton. He studied philosophy at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary, Colombia and English as a Second Language at Rutgers University, Newark. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Catholic University of the North, Antioquia, Columbia and bachelor’s degree and a master of divinity degree from Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Cromwell, Conn. His diaconate assignment was at St. Brendan/St. George Parish.



Benedictine Brother Demetrius Michael Thomas is the son of Leroy and Louisa Thomas of Hastings, Pa., where he was born. He served as diaconal/weekend assistant at Our Lady of the Mount, Warren, where he will continue after ordination as a weekend assistant and will also teach at St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark. He earned his bachelor’s degree in social studies with a minor in biology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Pa., 2008; a master’s degree in special education with a concentration in instructional design and technology from Seton Hall University, South Orange, and a master of divinity degree with a concentration in pastoral care from Seton Hall.



Benedictine Brother Joseph A. Voltaggio is the son of Frank Voltaggio of Parsippany and the late Marilyn Jean Sewar. A native of Orange, his home parish is Notre Dame of Mount Carmel, Cedar Knolls. He studied at Culinary Institute of America an earned his Master of Divinity degree from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University, South Orange. His apostolic experience includes serving as guest master at St. Mary’s Abbey Retreat Center, Morristown, and as a hospital chaplain.